Knicks' Miles McBride: Heads to G League

Former West Virginia men's basketball player Miles "Deuce" McBride scored a career-high 39 points for the West Chester Knicks on Tuesday. West Chester is the New York Knicks' G-League affiliate team. The Knicks won the game 110-105 over Motor City Cruise, the Detroit Pistons' G-League affiliate. Deuce also tied his career-high in rebounds, with eight, and his career-high in three-pointers made, with five.
