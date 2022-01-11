Wanna Be A School Bus Driver? Six Job Fairs On The Way!

Photo: Moment RF

The first of six job fairs to hire Palm Beach County school bus drivers is happening Thursday.

The school district has been trying to hire drivers throughout the school year and coming back from the winter break schools reportedly had higher than usual numbers of call outs, due to the COVID spike.

One school board member last week said that engineers with CDL licenses were jumping behind the wheel to get kids to and from school.

The school district says there is a $1,000 new hire bonus and they have four basic job requirements:

Candidates must be a safe licensed driver for five years, have an excellent driving record and pass a physical exam with the Department of Transportation. They also must be able to communicate in English.

Thursday's job fair is at the school district's transportation department on Summit Boulevard from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be more next week.

