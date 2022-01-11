What Is A Wolf Moon?

When a full moon takes place, it often feels like a wave of emotional energy crashing over you. When you see the sky wearing the full moon like a pearl earring, you can’t deny the beauty and suspense it evokes. You may even feel it — that lunar frequency buzzing in the air. You might notice people driving more erratically. You might see a couple from your apartment building having an argument. However, you may also notice that music suddenly sounds more vibrant. You might even find a joke so funny that you fall out of your chair. You might even feel like crying. No matter what happens, a full moon emphasizes and amplifies it. And the upcoming January 2022 full moon in Cancer will feel like exactly the way a full moon *should* feel.

