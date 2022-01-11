ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Is A Wolf Moon?

Cover picture for the articleAfter surviving so much hectic astrology over the course of the past few years and living to tell the tale, you probably assume you've seen most, if not all, of what the moon has to offer us. Think again, because on Jan. 17 at 6:48 p.m. ET, you’ll experience the first...

The First Full Moon Of 2022 Will Give These 4 Zodiac Signs The Push They Need

It’s officially a new year, but do things *feel* new yet? The beginning of 2022 hasn’t exactly been smooth, especially when it comes to astrology. You might still be dealing with drama you were hoping to leave behind in 2021, but couldn’t resolve in time. There may be a lot of unfinished business, but the first full moon of 2022 can give you a much-needed push. And if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by the January 2022 full moon the most, this full moon could be an empowering reminder to keep going.
Fair Warning, The Full Moon in Cancer on January 17 Miiiiight Make You Cry

The first full moon of the year, the Full moon in Cancer, occurs on January 17—and spoiler, there might be some tears. But never fear, because as deeply emotional as this full moon may be, it is also filled to the brim with opportunities to help you sort through and release your emotional baggage and bring some serious deep-cleansing to your psyche. Self-care is your best ally to navigate through this super special full moon. Check out all the deets below to learn more. With a full moon in the sign of Cancer, we’ve reached the midpoint of another 29.5 day...
To the moon and beyond: what 2022 holds for space travel

This year promises to be an important one for space exploration, with several major programmes reaching the launch pad over the next 12 months. The US is to return to the moon, undertaking a set of missions intended to establish a lunar colony there in a few years. China is expected to complete its Tiangong space station while Europe and Russia will attempt to land spacecraft on Mars, having failed at every previous attempt. India, South Korea and Japan are also scheduled to put a number of missions into space.
These 3 Signs May Be In A Funk This Week, Thanks To Mercury Retrograde

You may have high hopes for 2022, but you might want to lower your expectations for now because it’s off to a slow start. After all, you’ve been the thick of Venus retrograde since last year, which has a way of bringing up unresolved issues you’ve been avoiding. Chances are, you’re still dealing with a situation you wish you could put behind you, especially if you’re already past the point of no return. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of January 10, 2022 — Gemini, Cancer, and Aquarius — then you might as well try to be patient and take it slow in the meantime.
Full Wolf Moon Rises in Michigan on Monday, January 17, 2022

The first full moon of 2022 and dates for all of the remaining full moons for the year. The Full Wolf Moon is the first full moon of 2022 to light up the night sky. While it will reach peak brightness as it rises on the evening of Monday, January 17, it will appear full the evening before as well, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.
Nicknames for the moon

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Full moons happen monthly (and sometimes twice in a calendar month), but did you know that there were special names for them (depending on the month)?. According to space.com and the Old Farmer’s Almanac, hundreds of years ago, some Native American tribes would nickname the full moons to help keep track of the seasons. So, let’s go ahead and take a look at some of those nicknames:
Wolf Moon: You need to see the first Full Moon of 2022 next week

A new calendar year is upon us, and sky gazers are getting ready to howl at the year’s first Full Moon. On January 17, the first Full Moon of 2022 will shine bright in the night sky as Earth is wedged between the Sun and its natural satellite. The Moon will stay fully illuminated for about three days, with a bright star from the Gemini Constellation appearing by its side.
The Cold Moon- December Full Moon

In December, winter sets in and the Full Moon is called the Cold Moon. It is also called Long Nights Moon, and the Moon before Yule. A Cold Moon rising over the mountains. In ancient times, it was common to track the changing seasons by following the lunar month rather than the solar year, which the 12 months in our modern calendar are based on.
When to watch January’s full, Wolf Moon, expected to peak on Monday evening

January’s full moon is set to peak around 6:48 p.m. on Monday in Massachusetts. Called the Wolf Moon, this full moon got its name because it rises during a time when wolves were more often heard howling, according to the Farmer’s Almanac. Wolf howls are used for a number of things, the site added, including locating other pack members and coordinating hunting.
Astronomers find supermoon outside of our solar system

Scientists think they have seen evidence of a huge moon orbiting a planet beyond our solar system.Despite spotting more than 10,000 exoplanets, or worlds beyond our solar system, no conclusive proof of a moon around any of those planets have ever been found. In the new study, researchers believe they have found a candidate for such a discovery.If it is confirmed, the newly discovered supermoon, which orbits around a Jupiter-sized planet, would be the first ever “exomoon” ever to be found. But it might not be confirmed for some time.Indeed, the new discovery is the second possible exomoon to be...
All the Major Moon Events in 2022 and What They Mean For You

If you think it's weird to loosely plan around your life around moon phases, think again, my friend. While there's no reason to build out your every waking minute according to whatever a big, white space rock is doing, the moon can influence your life in more ways than you think. After all, the moon's gravitational pull affects the tides. Some research supports the idea that the moon may have some influence on menstrual and sleep cycles, and in astrology, the moon is said to influence our emotions pretty heavily. Having a general awareness of the 2022 lunar calendar could help you navigate your life with a little more ease.
January’s Full Moon Is Brimming With Mystical And Healing Energy

When a full moon takes place, it often feels like a wave of emotional energy crashing over you. When you see the sky wearing the full moon like a pearl earring, you can’t deny the beauty and suspense it evokes. You may even feel it — that lunar frequency buzzing in the air. You might notice people driving more erratically. You might see a couple from your apartment building having an argument. However, you may also notice that music suddenly sounds more vibrant. You might even find a joke so funny that you fall out of your chair. You might even feel like crying. No matter what happens, a full moon emphasizes and amplifies it. And the upcoming January 2022 full moon in Cancer will feel like exactly the way a full moon *should* feel.
May's Flower Moon Is a Time For New Beginnings and Intense Evolution

The full flower moon in May is one beautiful spring event to look forward to. While each month's full moon may look similar, they all have their own names and origin stories. Gazing at the full moon each month can be an eye-opening experience, especially when you consider how it can affect your life and your future. Find out the origin of the flower moon and what an astrologer says it means for each zodiac.
Success Formula for a Gemini Moon

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You don't know how interesting you are, and that is a hefty part of your appeal. You'll like the kind of attention you draw today from a smart, subtle admirer. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Someone would appreciate if your likes and dislikes were the same as...
January 2022’s Full Moon In Cancer, Explained

Even though January 2022’s astrology kicked off on a high note thanks to Jupiter back in its rightful place in Pisces, the combined Venus and Mercury retrogrades cautioned a slower pace and a gentle review of communication, values, and how these crucial but sometimes pesky sometimes intersect. But retrogrades come with quick expiration dates, and now on January 17, we get our first full moon of the year in none other than Cancer. Just as new moons are auspicious for intention setting, full moon illuminate, placing a spotlight on the area of your birth chart in which they transit. You’re in good hands: January 2022’s full moon in Cancer is tender, clearing, and here to soothe. Find out how to make the most of it, below.
This Is What Nostradamus Actually Predicted Would Happen In 2022

If you've spent enough time on the Internet towards the end of the year, you've probably come across a fair few "this is what famed astrologer Nostradamus predicted for next year" articles. A lot of them tend to make out like the predictions are set in stone, as though Nostradamus was sat in the 1500s writing "and in 2021 you'll all be dealing with COVID, which is going to be an absolute nightmare, but brace yourselves because in 2022 Chris Pratt's voicing Mario."
Scientists discovered a massive new world and they have no idea how it formed

The European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope—yes, that’s actually the name—has discovered a brand-new world. The planet in question is located 325 light-years away from Earth, in the Centaurus constellation. The planet itself orbits b Centauri, a two-star system that you can often see with the naked eye. Scientists say that this star system is the hottest planet-hosting system that we know of. It is now known as b Centauri (AB)b, or b Centauri b. Additionally, scientists found that the new world orbits its star over 100 times the distance between Jupiter and the Sun.
E.T.s may be headed toward Earth, but are we ready for them?

Twenty years from now we might get a call from aliens. In 2017, a powerful radio transmission was aimed at exoplanet GJ 273b, thought to be able to support life. Its message, sent by the alien-hunting group Messaging Extraterrestrial Intelligence International, contained instructions on how to understand Earthling math, music and time. If it lands on intelligent alien ears once it arrives in about a decade, E.T. now has our number.
