What Is A Wolf Moon?

Even though January 2022’s astrology kicked off on a high note thanks to Jupiter back in its rightful place in Pisces, the combined Venus and Mercury retrogrades cautioned a slower pace and a gentle review of communication, values, and how these crucial but sometimes pesky sometimes intersect. But retrogrades come with quick expiration dates, and now on January 17, we get our first full moon of the year in none other than Cancer. Just as new moons are auspicious for intention setting, full moon illuminate, placing a spotlight on the area of your birth chart in which they transit. You’re in good hands: January 2022’s full moon in Cancer is tender, clearing, and here to soothe. Find out how to make the most of it, below.
