Whiskey Myers, Billy Strings, Zach Bryan, & More Set To Play Bonnaroo 2022

Festival season is right around the corner and lineups already dropping left and right.

We just got word that Turnpike Troubadours will be making their return to the festival circuit at Floyd Fest this year, but today, we got another stellar lineup from another fan favorite.

It’s no secret that Bonnaroo is one of the most anticipated music festivals each and every year, with their incredibly diverse lineup of artists from about every genre of music imaginable.

With that being said, they have one kickass country music lineup for this year’s upcoming show.

Announced today, this year’s festival is slated for June 16th through the 19th in Manchester, Tennessee, and will feature the likes of Whiskey Myers, Billy Strings, Zach Bryan, The Chicks, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Sierra Ferrell, and more.

It’s hard to find better live performers in country music than Whiskey Myers and Billy Strings, and the kind of crowd energy that Zach Bryan can generate? Forget about it…

Check out the full lineup below: