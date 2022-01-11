ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

What You Need to Know About Bob Saget and His Wife Kelly Rizzo Over the Years

By Tara Larson
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dsTZz_0dipM4zu00

Sunday came with the tragic news of “Full House” star Bob Saget’s death at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Fla. He was 65 years old. He left behind his three daughters, countless friends, coworkers and fans, and his widow, Kelly Rizzo.

Rizzo and Saget met in 2015 through friends and announced their engagement two years later in 2017, according to Stylecaster. They tied the knot in 2018 and shared no children together; Saget shared his three daughters with his first wife, Sherri Kramer.

Like her late husband, Rizzo also works in entertainment. She hosts the award-winning travel show, “Eat Travel Rock .” In the show, Rizzo goes behind the scenes with rock stars, master chefs and other creative industry heavyweights while traveling the around world. In 2017, the series helped earn her the title of Modern Luxury’s Michigan Avenue magazine’s “Travel Queen.”

Inspired by the death of his sister, Gay, Saget was involved in advocacy by taking a seat on the Scleroderma Research Foundation board and hosting the annual Cool Comedy, Hot Cuisine fundraiser for the autoimmune disease. The charity, supported alongside Rizzo, included standup from the “Full House” star and his famous friends with meals cooked by top chefs.

Saget’s family, including his wife and his three daughters, released a statement about how “devastated” they were over the comedian’s passing. “We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter,” the statement read. “Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”

Saget’s “Full House” costars also paid tribute on social media.

Candace Cameron Bure, who played his eldest daughter on the series, posted a photo of she and Saget hugging with the caption, “ I love you sooooo much. I don’t want to say goodbye . 35 years wasn’t long enough.”

Jodie Sweetin, who played Stephanie Tanner, his middle daughter, on “Full House” posted on Instagram with a sentimental caption of their relationship, “Bob was a wonderful human being. A human being that could drive you nuts at times, and he knew it, but who was so genuine that you couldn’t even get that frustrated. Someone who would also call and profusely apologize for at LEAST 15 minutes if he thought he MAY have perhaps said something he shouldn’t have or thought maybe he took a joke too far. He was a genuinely kind spirit who made it through so much in his life, and was most happy when he was helping others. Whether it was personally or through SO many of his different avenues of philanthropy. He gave great hugs too. I would always say “you’re the best TV dad ever”. And he was.”

John Stamos and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen (both playing the same role as Saget’s youngest daughter, were also on the series.

Community Policy