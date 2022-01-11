Loopy 'Hotel Transylvania: Transformania' puts a stake in heart of franchise

Well, this sucks! It’s time, after a decade, to say goodbye, farewell, and thank you to the Hotel Transylvania film franchise. The animated monster comedies made for perfect family fare and featured the voices of Adam Sandler as Dracula, Selena Gomez as his daughter, Mavis, and Andy Samberg as Johnny, a human who falls in love with Mavis. Sandler, Gomez, and Samberg all returned for Hotel Transylvania 2 and Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, joined by Kevin James as Frank (Frankenstein), David Spade as Griffin (The Invisible Man), Steve Buscemi, and Molly Shannon as Wayne and Wanda (married werewolves), Keegan-Michael Key as Murray the Mummy, and Fran Drescher as Eunice (Bride of Frankenstein). The films unfold at Hotel Transylvania, which is owned by Dracula and serves as a place where monsters of every ilk can get away from it all, especially humans.

