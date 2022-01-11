Where people in Indianapolis are moving to most

(STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of where people in Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Indianapolis between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#50. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 286

– Migration from San Francisco to Indianapolis: 238 (#83 most common destination from San Francisco)

– Net migration: 48 to San Francisco

#49. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

– Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 288

– Migration from Las Vegas to Indianapolis: 953 (#16 most common destination from Las Vegas)

– Net migration: 665 to Indianapolis

#48. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 293

– Migration from Nashville to Indianapolis: 287 (#47 most common destination from Nashville)

– Net migration: 6 to Nashville

#47. Columbia, SC Metro Area

– Migration to Columbia in 2015-2019: 295

– Migration from Columbia to Indianapolis: 121 (#50 most common destination from Columbia)

– Net migration: 174 to Columbia

#46. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 308

– Migration from Jacksonville to Indianapolis: 387 (#31 most common destination from Jacksonville)

– Net migration: 79 to Indianapolis

#45. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Durham in 2015-2019: 351

– Migration from Durham to Indianapolis: 174 (#36 most common destination from Durham)

– Net migration: 177 to Durham

#44. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

– Migration to Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 355

– Migration from Salt Lake City to Indianapolis: 118 (#63 most common destination from Salt Lake City)

– Net migration: 237 to Salt Lake City

#43. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

– Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 380

– Migration from Baltimore to Indianapolis: 178 (#92 most common destination from Baltimore)

– Net migration: 202 to Baltimore

#42. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

– Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 390

– Migration from Boston to Indianapolis: 265 (#79 most common destination from Boston)

– Net migration: 125 to Boston

#41. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

– Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 395

– Migration from Philadelphia to Indianapolis: 329 (#92 most common destination from Philadelphia)

– Net migration: 66 to Philadelphia

#40. Gulfport-Biloxi, MS Metro Area

– Migration to Gulfport in 2015-2019: 401

– Migration from Gulfport to Indianapolis: 5 (#152 most common destination from Gulfport)

– Net migration: 396 to Gulfport

#39. Raleigh-Cary, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Raleigh in 2015-2019: 418

– Migration from Raleigh to Indianapolis: 143 (#61 most common destination from Raleigh)

– Net migration: 275 to Raleigh

#38. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 428

– Migration from Houston to Indianapolis: 869 (#38 most common destination from Houston)

– Net migration: 441 to Indianapolis

#37. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

– Migration to Cleveland in 2015-2019: 428

– Migration from Cleveland to Indianapolis: 112 (#81 most common destination from Cleveland)

– Net migration: 316 to Cleveland

#36. Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI Metro Area

– Migration to Grand Rapids in 2015-2019: 439

– Migration from Grand Rapids to Indianapolis: 230 (#22 most common destination from Grand Rapids)

– Net migration: 209 to Grand Rapids

#35. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 452

– Migration from Miami to Indianapolis: 857 (#38 most common destination from Miami)

– Net migration: 405 to Indianapolis

#34. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 464

– Migration from Austin to Indianapolis: 289 (#53 most common destination from Austin)

– Net migration: 175 to Austin

#33. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 518

– Migration from Minneapolis to Indianapolis: 568 (#41 most common destination from Minneapolis)

– Net migration: 50 to Indianapolis

#32. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 521

– Migration from Denver to Indianapolis: 338 (#65 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 183 to Denver

#31. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 527

– Migration from St. Louis to Indianapolis: 594 (#27 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 67 to Indianapolis

#30. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

– Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 530

– Migration from San Antonio to Indianapolis: 73 (#146 most common destination from San Antonio)

– Net migration: 457 to San Antonio

#29. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 547

– Migration from Los Angeles to Indianapolis: 719 (#71 most common destination from Los Angeles)

– Net migration: 172 to Indianapolis

#28. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

– Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 558

– Migration from Detroit to Indianapolis: 441 (#47 most common destination from Detroit)

– Net migration: 117 to Detroit

#27. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

– Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 586

– Migration from New York to Indianapolis: 1,382 (#71 most common destination from New York)

– Net migration: 796 to Indianapolis

#26. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 591

– Migration from Charlotte to Indianapolis: 419 (#44 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 172 to Charlotte

#25. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

– Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 592

– Migration from Kansas City to Indianapolis: 358 (#40 most common destination from Kansas City)

– Net migration: 234 to Kansas City

#24. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 596

– Migration from Orlando to Indianapolis: 566 (#31 most common destination from Orlando)

– Net migration: 30 to Orlando

#23. Elkhart-Goshen, IN Metro Area

– Migration to Elkhart in 2015-2019: 613

– Migration from Elkhart to Indianapolis: 1,395 (#2 most common destination from Elkhart)

– Net migration: 782 to Indianapolis

#22. Columbus, OH Metro Area

– Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 625

– Migration from Columbus to Indianapolis: 603 (#23 most common destination from Columbus)

– Net migration: 22 to Columbus

#21. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 655

– Migration from Atlanta to Indianapolis: 963 (#45 most common destination from Atlanta)

– Net migration: 308 to Indianapolis

#20. Knoxville, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Knoxville in 2015-2019: 662

– Migration from Knoxville to Indianapolis: 291 (#16 most common destination from Knoxville)

– Net migration: 371 to Knoxville

#19. Dayton-Kettering, OH Metro Area

– Migration to Dayton in 2015-2019: 684

– Migration from Dayton to Indianapolis: 227 (#22 most common destination from Dayton)

– Net migration: 457 to Dayton

#18. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 688

– Migration from Cape Coral to Indianapolis: 196 (#25 most common destination from Cape Coral)

– Net migration: 492 to Cape Coral

#17. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

– Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 722

– Migration from Washington to Indianapolis: 392 (#112 most common destination from Washington)

– Net migration: 330 to Washington

#16. Michigan City-La Porte, IN Metro Area

– Migration to Michigan City in 2015-2019: 756

– Migration from Michigan City to Indianapolis: 1,184 (#1 most common destination from Michigan City)

– Net migration: 428 to Indianapolis

#15. Kokomo, IN Metro Area

– Migration to Kokomo in 2015-2019: 884

– Migration from Kokomo to Indianapolis: 926 (#1 most common destination from Kokomo)

– Net migration: 42 to Indianapolis

#14. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area

– Migration to Louisville/Jefferson County in 2015-2019: 962

– Migration from Louisville/Jefferson County to Indianapolis: 1,542 (#5 most common destination from Louisville/Jefferson County)

– Net migration: 580 to Indianapolis

#13. South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI Metro Area

– Migration to South Bend in 2015-2019: 1,038

– Migration from South Bend to Indianapolis: 667 (#4 most common destination from South Bend)

– Net migration: 371 to South Bend

#12. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 1,129

– Migration from Tampa to Indianapolis: 506 (#50 most common destination from Tampa)

– Net migration: 623 to Tampa

#11. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 1,236

– Migration from Phoenix to Indianapolis: 417 (#61 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 819 to Phoenix

#10. Columbus, IN Metro Area

– Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 1,318

– Migration from Columbus to Indianapolis: 907 (#1 most common destination from Columbus)

– Net migration: 411 to Columbus

#9. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 1,379

– Migration from Dallas to Indianapolis: 419 (#72 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 960 to Dallas

#8. Evansville, IN-KY Metro Area

– Migration to Evansville in 2015-2019: 1,439

– Migration from Evansville to Indianapolis: 672 (#2 most common destination from Evansville)

– Net migration: 767 to Evansville

#7. Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area

– Migration to Fort Wayne in 2015-2019: 1,443

– Migration from Fort Wayne to Indianapolis: 1,547 (#1 most common destination from Fort Wayne)

– Net migration: 104 to Indianapolis

#6. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

– Migration to Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 1,897

– Migration from Cincinnati to Indianapolis: 1,334 (#7 most common destination from Cincinnati)

– Net migration: 563 to Cincinnati

#5. Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN Metro Area

– Migration to Lafayette in 2015-2019: 2,817

– Migration from Lafayette to Indianapolis: 1,781 (#1 most common destination from Lafayette)

– Net migration: 1,036 to Lafayette

#4. Terre Haute, IN Metro Area

– Migration to Terre Haute in 2015-2019: 2,930

– Migration from Terre Haute to Indianapolis: 1,937 (#1 most common destination from Terre Haute)

– Net migration: 993 to Terre Haute

#3. Muncie, IN Metro Area

– Migration to Muncie in 2015-2019: 3,546

– Migration from Muncie to Indianapolis: 2,101 (#1 most common destination from Muncie)

– Net migration: 1,445 to Muncie

#2. Bloomington, IN Metro Area

– Migration to Bloomington in 2015-2019: 4,716

– Migration from Bloomington to Indianapolis: 2,905 (#1 most common destination from Bloomington)

– Net migration: 1,811 to Bloomington

#1. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 4,780

– Migration from Chicago to Indianapolis: 6,693 (#5 most common destination from Chicago)

– Net migration: 1,913 to Indianapolis

