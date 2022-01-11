ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Man shot in his Downtown Long Beach home following dispute, police say

By Fernando Haro
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 4 days ago

A man was shot and wounded inside his home early this morning in Downtown Long Beach, authorities said.

Police said they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds at 5:34 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11, in the 300 block of Magnolia Avenue near the Governor George Deukmejian Courthouse.

Long Beach Police Department spokesperson Brandon Fahey said that the shooting was a result of an argument between two men. The victim was inside his home when he engaged in a dispute with a man outside, according to Fahey. The man outside then shot into the home, striking the victim in the upper body multiple times, Fahey said.

The shooter fled the scene, according to police. No other injuries were reported.

The Long Beach Fire Department took the wounded man to a local hospital while officers located evidence, including bullet casings, at the scene.

Gang detectives are looking into the matter and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

