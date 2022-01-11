Non-profits have raised nearly $20 million for Marshall Fire victims

DENVER (KDVR) — Victims of the Marshall Fire are still looking for any resources they can find to help rebuild in the wake of the most destructive fire in state history.

The Community Foundation Boulder County has raised $19.5 million in donations both locally and internationally, according to CEO Tatiana Hernandez. You can donate to the cause here .

“The amount is equal to the size of the devastation, and I would say we’re still quite short of what might be needed to make people whole,” Hernandez said.

Resources for victims are available at the Disaster Assistance Center (DAC), which is open from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., seven days a week at the Boulder County Southeast Hub at 1755 South Public Road in Lafayette, CO.

“It is certainly the largest emergency fund that our community fund has ever managed in our history,” Hernandez said. It’s the fourth emergency fund the Community Foundation Boulder County has had to create in the last two years.

