— The Cakebread Cellars family is pleased to announce that Rich Archer has been named new Chief Financial Officer and Misty Roudebush Cain has been named Vice President of Direct to Consumer & Hospitality. Both arrive at Cakebread Cellars with extensive knowledge in the wine business. Mike Jaeger, winery President & CEO states, “We are thrilled to welcome two innovative and knowledgeable team members to our Cakebread family as we enter the new year. These positions are crucial to our success and I am confident they will be strong additions to our company.”

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO