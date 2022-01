As football fans gear up to see this year's Super Bowl, dog enthusiasts are counting down the days until they see Team Ruff and Team Fluff go head-to-head. That's right, it's Puppy Bowl season, and to say that the competition looks fierce is an understatement. This year's event will feature a whopping 118 adoptable puppy players from 67 shelters and rescues. Each player will get to show off their tricks as they chase, fetch and sprint their way to the finish line. Among the pack are several pups who will compete in the Puppy Bowl XVIII's starting lineup. But before we tune into the sporting event—airing Sunday, February 13 on Animal Planet and Discovery+—we thought we'd introduce a few of the canine contenders.

PETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO