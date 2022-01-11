Suspect arrested for shooting deaths of 2 Kansas men in 2019

Glenn Youngkin (R) was sworn in as Virginia’s governor on Saturday, marking the first time a Republican was inaugurated to the office in over a decade. “In this last election, we heard from more voters than ever before. Twenty-five percent more, nearly 3.3 million Virginians. 3.3 million Virginians who sent us here on a mission to restore trust in government and to restore power to the people,” Youngkin said on a sunny day in the commonwealth. “We stand here today as the messengers of that movement and trusted to protect liberty, create opportunity, and build unity for the hard work ahead. This celebration is about that movement.”

