Grand Ole Opry criticized after Morgan Wallen appearance

For just another white dude with a mullet in some Wranglers singing about whiskey and party girls, a lot of ink has been spilled about Morgan Wallen. The rising country star saw his world turned upside down when he was caught on a neighbor’s security camera in Nashville in February 2021 using a racial slur. The scandal came after multiple other incidents in which Wallen was publicly exhibiting the cliche, drunken behavior that sometimes accompanies new fame, and the country music industry at large was quick to distance itself from Wallen in any way. He was banned from award shows and lost his representation. The backlash was swift and loud. It also saw his fans back him in an unprecedented way, by buying his double album Dangerous at such high numbers, it was the most sold album of any genre in 2021. With that backwards marketability, a pattern is emerging of people who would rather capitalize on Wallen than stay true to previous allegiances to anti-racism.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO