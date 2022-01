In retrospect, the perception of the 2021 Detroit Lions will be that of a team that struggled mightily in a 3-13-1 campaign. When watching the trials and tribulations in real-time, though, this was a team that truly got better as the year went along. Dan Campbell had a memorable introductory press conference that we won’t soon forget. So just how much of it did the Lions live up to in Year 1?

