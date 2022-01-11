ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Woman and man found dead in Paisley flat

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe bodies of a 38-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man have been found at a flat...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Tributes paid to Whitehaven mother and baby found dead

A woman and her one-year-old baby found dead in their home were amazing, their friends have said. Natalie Kane, 27, and her son Harry were found at the flat in Wellington Row, Whitehaven, on 30 December. The cause of their deaths has yet to be established but Cumbria Police said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Woman detained after child found dead in Oldham

Police have launched an investigation after the death of a child, whose body was found in a house. The child was pronounced dead in Elm Road, Oldham, by emergency services just after 18:20 GMT on Friday. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said a woman in her 30s had been detained under...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Man seriously injured in Glasgow incident

A man has been found seriously injured in a street in Glasgow The 31-year-old was found in Barony Drive, Baillieston, just after midnight on Saturday.He is being treated at Glasgow Royal Infirmary and Police Scotland are appealing for information on how he was injured.A number of people posted on social media saying there was a large police presence in the area.A police spokesperson said: “About 12.10am on Saturday January 15, officers were called to Barony Drive, Glasgow, after a 31-year-old man was found with serious injuries.“Emergency services attended and the man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, before being transferred to Glasgow Royal Infirmary, where he is being treated.“Inquiries are ongoing to establish how this man came about his injuries and anyone with any information is asked to contact police via 101, quoting incident number 0014 of Saturday January 15 2022.” Read More Partygate has added to country’s mental health stress, says StarmerFall in Covid hospital numbers offers ‘great hope’, says HSE chiefUK coronavirus cases ‘plateauing’ and giving ’cause for optimism’, experts say
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Scotland
YourCentralValley.com

Man found dead in Tulare County orchard

TERRA BELLA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in an orchard on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Around 12:00 p.m., deputies were called out to the area of Avenue 108 and Road 184 in Terra Bella after someone called 911 to report that field […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KMOV

Man found dead in alley in St. Louis identified

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was pronounced dead in an alley after officers found him with traumatic injuries Friday night. Police found 39-year-old William Cunningham, Jr. around 7:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of Kennerly with traumatic injuries. The suspect is also unknown. No further information was released.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wbiw.com

Mitchell woman arrested after son misses 26 days of school

MITCHELL – A Mitchell woman was arrested on a charge of child neglect after her son missed 26 unexcused days of school. Police arrested 35-year-old Joni Knight on a charge of child neglect. According to a probable cause affidavit, on December 3, 2021, Rickie Mason Dean of Students at...
MITCHELL, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Scotland
WJTV 12

Missing man found dead near home in Terry

UPDATE: HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) said the Silver Alert for Richard Martinez Jr. has been canceled. According to Captain Crystal Houston with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, Martinez’s body was located on his property in a wooded area. The Hinds County coroner will perform an autopsy […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
BBC

Two arrested after dying baby found in Belper house

Two people, including a teenager, have been arrested after the death of a baby in Derbyshire. Police said they were alerted by ambulance crews on Sunday morning to a young child in cardiac arrest at an address on Acorn Drive, Belper. The baby was taken to hospital but died on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wvtm13.com

Birmingham woman found dead in bullet-riddled car

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A homicide investigation is underway in Birmingham after a woman was found dead in a bullet-riddled car Tuesday morning. (Video above: Two injured in shooting in southwest Birmingham, police investigating) Birmingham police Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin said east precinct officers responded to the 2000 block of Treadwell...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WCIA

Man found dead in car that caught fire

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Deputies were dispatched to an area near 2600 East Road at around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday in response to a report of a person trapped in a car that caught on fire. When they arrived at the scene, deputies saw a burning car parked in a driveway of a house. […]
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
The Independent

Pc jailed for attacking members of the public ‘found dead at home’

A police officer jailed after being caught on camera assaulting members of the public has been found dead.Declan Jones was reported to have been discovered at an address in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire on Tuesday.It is believed he had recently been released from prison, having been jailed for assaulting two people – including a 15-year-old boy – on consecutive days during the first coronavirus lockdown in England.A West Mercia Police spokesman said: “On December 28, officers were called to an address in Bromsgrove following reports of concern for the welfare of a man in his 30s.“Sadly, the man was pronounced dead...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC 15 News

Man and woman found dead at Chandler home in apparent murder-suicide

CHANDLER, AZ — Police have identified a man and woman found dead at a Chandler home Sunday morning in what appears to be a murder-suicide. Chandler police spokesperson Det. Zermeno said Sunday evening that there were no outstanding suspects in connection to the shooting near Hunt Highway and Gilbert Road.
CHANDLER, AZ
BBC

Man arrested after missing 12-year-old girl found

A 12-year-old girl who went missing from Devon has been found following an extensive policing operation. Leona Peach was reported missing from Newton Abbot on 20 December. Officers found her at a property near Boston in Lincolnshire on Thursday. She is said to be safe and well and is being supported by specialist officers and child services.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Tribune-Review

Woman found dead in Monroeville hotel room identified

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the 49-year-old woman who was found dead Saturday in Monroeville hotel room. Rochella Anderson was found under a hotel bed at the Rodeway Inn on Mosside Boulevard, officials said. A cause and manner of death was not released. Officials responded to the hotel Saturday...
MONROEVILLE, PA
wnns.com

Woman Found Dead In Thayer; Suspect Now In Custody

A suspect has been arrested in Decatur in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found Tuesday in a residence in Thayer. Police were called to a home there shortly after 4pm for a report of a possible stabbing. When officers arrived, they found what appeared to be blood near the door of the residence. Officers forced their way into the home and found the body of the 36-year-old woman.
THAYER, IL
news9.com

Woman Found Dead In Tulsa Home, Police Investigating

Tulsa Police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside her home near I-244 and West 41st Street on Tuesday. Police said Sarah Maguire died from blunt force trauma and her car and other personal belongings were missing. Officers say two people were arrested in Fayetteville, where Maguire's car...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy