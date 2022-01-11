Atlanta Falcons Power Rankings: One Last Drop, Two Final Fumbles

The bad news, the Falcons finished with a 7-10 record, with only one win coming at home.

The Atlanta Falcons ended their season with a 30-20 loss to the New Orleans Saints, in a game where the Falcons' run defense was suspect and offense lackluster at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Running back Mike Davis, who fumbled twice in the defeat, summed it up on his Twitter.

" When I say this sh*t hurt. It really hurt ," wrote Davis "All I wanted to do was put on for my family and city and had the worst year of my life. My teammates it hurt man cause I let y’all down. I messed up too much this year."

Bad news: With the loss to the rival, the Falcons finished with a 7-10 record - only one win coming at home.

Around the NFL, the final week in the regular season proved to be another exciting dose of football with two fortunate teams - the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers - earning a first-round bye by virtue of finishing as No. 1 in their respective conferences.

Following coach Arthur Smith's first season, where do the Falcons stack up in Sports Illustrated's Postseason Power Rankings ? After Sunday's defeat, Atlanta finishes No. 24.

Arthur Smith’s squad hung around the fringes of the NFC’s playoff picture for much of the season, but was never really a serious contender. Their minus-146 point differential was second-worst in the conference.

Good news: The loss improved the Falcons' 2022 NFL draft position. There are plenty of position groups for Atlanta to consider with the No. 8th overall selection. A possible scenario is bolstering the Falcons' pass rush. Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux ( +115 odds to go No. 1 overall ) and Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson lead the pack of draftable edge rushers in 2022.

Plenty of questions surround Atlanta this offseason; including the futures of quarterback Matt Ryan , wide receiver Calvin Ridley and running back Cordarrelle Patterson. As the franchise decides where to go and what to do next, Atlanta hopes next season is a winning one.