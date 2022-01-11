ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Atlanta Falcons Power Rankings: One Last Drop, Two Final Fumbles

By Bri Amaranthus
Falcon Report
Falcon Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30sIRm_0dipJ0e300

The bad news, the Falcons finished with a 7-10 record, with only one win coming at home.

The Atlanta Falcons ended their season with a 30-20 loss to the New Orleans Saints, in a game where the Falcons' run defense was suspect and offense lackluster at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Running back Mike Davis, who fumbled twice in the defeat, summed it up on his Twitter.

" When I say this sh*t hurt. It really hurt ," wrote Davis  "All I wanted to do was put on for my family and city and had the worst year of my life. My teammates it hurt man cause I let y’all down. I messed up too much this year."

Bad news: With the loss to the rival, the Falcons finished with a 7-10 record - only one win coming at home.

Around the NFL, the final week in the regular season proved to be another exciting dose of football with two fortunate teams - the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers - earning a first-round bye by virtue of finishing as No. 1 in their respective conferences.

Following coach Arthur Smith's first season, where do the Falcons stack up in Sports Illustrated's Postseason Power Rankings ? After Sunday's defeat, Atlanta finishes No. 24.

Arthur Smith’s squad hung around the fringes of the NFC’s playoff picture for much of the season, but was never really a serious contender. Their minus-146 point differential was second-worst in the conference.

Good news: The loss improved the Falcons' 2022 NFL draft position. There are plenty of position groups for Atlanta to consider with the No. 8th overall selection. A possible scenario is bolstering the Falcons' pass rush. Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux ( +115 odds to go No. 1 overall ) and Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson lead the pack of draftable edge rushers in 2022.

Plenty of questions surround Atlanta this offseason; including the futures of quarterback Matt Ryan , wide receiver Calvin Ridley and running back Cordarrelle Patterson. As the franchise decides where to go and what to do next, Atlanta hopes next season is a winning one.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

5 Atlanta Falcons who should be traded this off-season

The Atlanta Falcons are in for an interesting off-season, one where very few positions seem to be locked in. With more questions than answers on their roster, there is reason to think we will see the Falcons make at least one splashy trade this off-season. One player we know these...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Oregon State
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Calvin Ridley, Falcons, Saints

According to Over The Cap, Buccaneers DT Vita Vea‘s four-year deal is worth $71 million and can hit $73 million if he achieves certain contract escalators tied to performance. Vea receives base salaries of $12.5 million, $15.5 million, $16 million and $17 million over the four new years of...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
CBS Sports

How to fix the Falcons in 2022: Plan for the exit of Matt Ryan, rebuild the pass rush and more

It wasn't the worst possible season for the Atlanta Falcons and Arthur Smith, but they did leave a lot to be desired in 2021. Kudos for finally figuring out rookie first-round pick Kyle Pitts is a game-changer (that took a few games to become as obvious as it should've been), but Pitts and cornerback A.J. Terrell were one of the few bright spots in what ultimately became another losing season for the Falcons -- finishing at 7-10 which included a two-game losing streak to end the season.
NFL
sportstalkatl.com

Top landing spots for Falcons WR Calvin Ridley

The Falcons have been without Calvin Ridley‘s services since Week 9 when the All-Pro receiver announced he would be stepping away from football to focus on his mental well-being. Arthur Smith, who has faced a majority of the questioning regarding the situation, has given no further updates since the initial news broke, using the same response for months — there would be no update on Ridley’s status, nor would he speculate on a potential return.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons#The New Orleans Saints#Mercedes Benz Stadium#Titans#Sports Illustrated#Nfc
FanSided

The Atlanta Falcons should bring back Thomas Morstead next season

Joining the myriad of issues on the Atlanta Falcons roster was the punter position early on this season. Atlanta couldn’t find a consistent option bouncing between two different punters due to performance and injuries. Injuries forced Atlanta to attempt to find a third option at punter late in the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Should the Atlanta Falcons entertain a trade for Baker Mayfield?

The Atlanta Falcons will face questions at the quarterback position this off-season after a down year from veteran Matt Ryan. Despite a massive dead cap hit rumors have already swirled around Ryan and the Steelers. Another quarterback that will be facing a lot of questions this off-season is Baker Mayfield....
NFL
Falcon Report

Falcon Report

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
372
Post
521K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Atlanta Falcons

Comments / 0

Community Policy