Guardians announce Baseball Operations promotions; appoint new Executive VP, Assistant GMs

By Mitch Spinell
92.3 The Fan
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) - The Cleveland Guardians announced on Tuesday a series of promotions and hirings across its Baseball Operations Department.

The club appointed Matt Forman as its new Executive Vice President/Assistant General Manager, while Eric Binder and James Harris were both elevated to Assistant GMs.

Forman will enter 2022 in his 10th season with Cleveland, and his sixth as Assistant GM. His tenure with the club began in 2013 as an intern in Baseball Operations. According to the team's Tuesday press release, Forman’s responsibilities will expand to assist Guardians president Chris Antonetti and GM Mike Chernoff with co-management of club operations .

Binder, who was hired in 2013 after graduating from San Antonio's Trinity University, recently completed his ninth season with the club after most recently serving as Vice President of Baseball Operations. According to the club announcement, Binder will expand his responsibilities across Baseball Operations while continuing to lead the organization’s pitching efforts and supporting the Major League field staff with strategic planning and activities.

Harris will enter his sixth season with Cleveland after previous stints as both Vice President and Director of Player Development. Before transitioning to a career in baseball, Harris served as the Philadelphia Eagles’ and University of Oregon’s Football Chief of Staff under Chip Kelly.

Further promotions/hirings for the Guardians included:

- Paul Gillespie , Senior Vice President, Scouting
- Lonnie Soloff, Senior VIce Preisdent, Medical Services
- Victor Wang , Senior Vice President, Player Acquisitions
- Alex Eckelman , Vice President, Hitting
- Alex Merberg , Vice President, Baseball Operations – Development
- Andrew Bahnert , Director, Physical Development
- Rob Cerfolio , Director, Player Development
- Richard Conway , Director, International Scouting
- Nate Freiman , Director, Hitting Development
- Chris Gale , Director, Player Evaluations
- Sam Giller , Director, Baseball Operations – Technology
- Will Landess , Director, Baseball Operations – Systems
- Clint Longenecker , Director, Player Acquisitions
- Stephen Osterer , Director, Pitching Development
- Kevin Tenenbaum , Director, Research and Development
- Dr. Lindsay Shaw , Director of Sport Psychology
- Jono Freeston , Director of Sport Science

