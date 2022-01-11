Browns Notes: Andrew Berry looks to an offseason of evaluation, difficult decisions

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – No one thought the Browns would be going on vacation this week, but here we are.

Browns executive vice president of football operations and general manager Andrew Berry shares in the frustrations fans are feeling after rebuilding the defense in 2021 coming off an 11-5 season and divisional round exit.

“We did not get the job done this year, and we are all disappointed that we did not meet our own internal expectations and that we are not playing meaningful football this weekend,” Berry said Tuesday during his end of season media availability via Zoom. “Ultimately, we were just too inconsistent in really all three phases throughout the season.”

The Browns 8-9 record netted them a third-place finish within the AFC North thanks to a tiebreaker with the Ravens.

Here is how Berry addressed a variety of issues – unrelated to Baker Mayfield – he and the team faces heading into the offseason.

Stefanski’s call – For a variety of reasons, including Mayfield’s injury, the Browns offense regressed this past season raising questions as to whether head coach Kevin Stefanski should continue to call plays or hand that job off to offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt.

Berry acknowledged it will be part of the offseason conversation, but he doesn’t view Stefanski calling plays as problematic.

“We really do have to go through everything because we did not meet our level of expectations this year,” Berry said. “That all being said, feel good about Kevin as a play caller. I think that is something that is one of his strengths.

“There are a lot of things that we will need to improve over the next several months, and it really all has to work together. I do not think it is any one thing or any silver bullet. That is why we are going to tear it apart and plot the best path to go, whether it is personnel wise, schematically wise or operationally, with an eye towards improvement in 2022.”

Landry’s future – Despite Jarvis Landry being at the heart and soul of the Browns turnaround in recent years, he may have played his last game for the franchise.

“I think everybody on this call knows how much respect we have for Jarvis Landry and really what he has meant for our team and organization over the past several years,” Berry said. “He has been a productive player for us really since the day that we traded for him, and he has been really a key piece in terms of how the team and organization has evolved over the last several years.”

Landry is set to enter the final year of the 5-year, $75.5 million dollar contract he signed shortly after being acquired from Miami that would pay him $14.3 million in base salary plus an additional $750,000 in roster and workout bonuses.

Landry is scheduled to be a $16.5 million hit against the salary cap in 2022 and should Berry elect not to pay the roster bonus and let him go, it would free up a $15 million cap savings.

Landry has led the team in receptions in each of the four years since arriving and this season marked the first time he didn’t finish with the most receiving yards.

Keeping Clowney – Jadeveon Clowney was candid Sunday evening about what he will be looking for this offseason when deciding where to play next season – money.

Clowney reestablished himself in 2021 and finished the year with nine sacks, 11 tackles for loss, 19 QB hits plus a pair of forced fumbles and batted passes.

“JD had a really good season for us, was very productive run and pass and a disruptive player,” Berry said. “He paired nicely with the other guys who we had up front, obviously with Myles [Garrett] being at the forefront. He had a good year. He did the things that we envisioned when we signed him. Good season. Fit in nicely for us. The next several weeks, we will see kind of what the future holds with all of our guys across the roster.”

JJIII on Yoga – Berry spoke with John Johnson III about improving player care and the prevention of soft tissue injuries in the wake of comments made Monday about the need to improve relationships with the players and the training staff.

The Browns in recent years have invested in nutrition and player care beyond the standard trainers but COVID protocols limited their ability to utilize those resources within the facility according to Berry.

“We have made some pretty significant investments within football operations and within player development and sports science,” Berry said. “I think the reality of it is what we have seen the past two years with the tier limits because of COVID-19 protocols in place, you do have to make some – ‘cuts’ is probably the wrong word – decisions, particularly with some certain outside practitioners that you would not necessarily normally have those restrictions in a year when you are not playing in a pandemic. Because of those limits, some of the services that we would bring in out of the building, we have not been able to in probably a year or two, but it is something that is certainly top of mind for us.”

Johnson suggested adding a yoga instructor to help with flexibility and mobility, which should help cut down on those soft tissue injuries.

“Every year, we do go through an injury and particularly a soft-tissue injury audit, and I think our medical and performance groups are pretty good at staying on the cutting edge of those things,” Berry said. “Teams that can stay healthy, that is a huge competitive advantage in our sport, and it is something we want to make sure we are doing everything in our power to do.”

Getting poached – For the first time in a very long time the Browns are at risk of losing members of their front office to GM jobs elsewhere.

The Bears asked for, and received, permission Monday from the Browns to speak with vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and vice president of player personnel Glenn Cook for their general manager opening.

“I am incredibly excited and proud of both Kwesi and Glenn for having the opportunity to interview for one of the 31 other franchises,” Berry said. “Of course, we will always grant requests. Again, in fairness, not that it is our choice to deny it, but regardless, we are thrilled when we have people from our organization who have the chance to interview for one of these opportunities.

“I know those guys will represent themselves well. Any owner who is looking to hire a general manager, those guys will do a phenomenal job. I am just glad they are interviewing for an NFC team so that I can root for them if they get it.”

More futures deals – The Browns signed three more to reserve/futures contracts Tuesday – kicker Chris Blewitt, linebacker Willie Harvey Jr. and offensive tackle Elijah Nkansah.