Miami Heat 'not only had depth, but have added to it'

Heat TV’s John Crotty likes what Miami is doing despite some shortcomings.

“The biggest question going into the season was Miami’s depth," Crotty said. "And they have not only had depth but they have added to it.”

Crotty feels it is simple to explain why depth has not been a problem for The Heat saying, “The coaching staff and organization gets the most out of guys.”

Miami continues to impress Crotty.

“To play the most road games in the league and you are still 25-15," Crotty raved.

He also adds, “Plus, we have missed key pieces but when they come back there should be some rust.”

So can you have too many guys or never enough?

“You can have too many guys but really everyone has to buy in and do what is best for the team,” Crotty said.

Miami takes on Atlanta tomorrow in ATL at 7:30.