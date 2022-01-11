ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Local veteran fighting for his life due to COVID-19 complications

By Marian Bouchot
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04N9fZ_0dipIC7J00

Cruz Rocha III is a local 36-year-old Army veteran who is suffering from complications after getting COVID-19. His family said he was vaccinated.

"He is a very, very generous, wonderful man but in my eyes, he is my little boy," said his mother Rosa Ruiz-Rocha. "He needs our help and our prayers."

He is hospitalized with kidney failure and pneumonia at the ICU at Desert Regional Medical Center. However, his family is looking for help to fund his transfer to a hospital that offers ECMO services, which they said it would give Cruz the highest chance of survival.

ECMO stands for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation. According to the American Thoracic Society , it's a life support machine for people who have severe and life-threatening illnesses that keep their heart or lungs from working properly.

Rocha is married to his wife Corrina, and together they have six children and are expecting another child in April. He was born and raised in the Coachella Valley and is now a civilian police officer at the 29 Palms Marine Base.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mkk3K_0dipIC7J00

"He sacrificed for our country. He left his kids and his wife alone to go provide safety for us," said his cousin Racquel Lopez. "He's at the brink of fighting to stay alive, yes. And I say that with such a plain face because somebody needs to stay strong for our family."

The family started a GoFundMe to help pay for his treatment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FmdqY_0dipIC7J00

"We're hoping for that little miracle to happen," said Rosa Ruiz-Rocha.

The post Local veteran fighting for his life due to COVID-19 complications appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Neighborhood Heroes: Yoga instructor preaches health first amid pandemic

Keeping your health in check is more important now than ever because of the pandemic, and one woman at a Palm Springs yoga studio is helping people reach their health goals. Over at My Yoga Place Palm Springs, owner Cathy Cassetta is bringing the art of yoga to local residents. “The work we’re doing here The post Neighborhood Heroes: Yoga instructor preaches health first amid pandemic appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

FIND Food Bank in urgent need of volunteers

FIND Food Bank is calling on existing volunteers and those who might be interested in signing up to volunteer at upcoming distribution events. Like many other institutions, the latest COVID-19 surge has put a strain on the non-profits staffing. The Army National Guard has been helping get food into the pantries of Coachella Valley families The post FIND Food Bank in urgent need of volunteers appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Officials: Riverside County infant death caused by COVID-19

Riverside County health officials announced that an infant has died after contracting COVID-19. The infant was less than one year of age, becoming the youngest person in the county to die from the virus since the start of the pandemic, officials said. Officials said the death happened earlier this week at a local hospital where The post Officials: Riverside County infant death caused by COVID-19 appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Increase in at-home Covid testing causing cases to be underreported

Experts are warning that with Covid self-testing on the rise, the number of cases reported, which has skyrocketed due to the pandemic, could be even higher than we think. Despite the convenience of rapid self tests, some Covid cases detected at home are not be making it into official counts. Even with some underreporting, there's The post Increase in at-home Covid testing causing cases to be underreported appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Springs, CA
Health
City
Palm Springs, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Health
Palm Springs, CA
Coronavirus
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
Palm Springs, CA
Government
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County COVID hospitalizations close to 1,000

Hospitalizations Riverside County is nearly at 1,000 total COVID hospitalizations. Since the county's last report on Wednesday, there have been an additional 15 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19. This brings the county's total up to 991 hospitalizations. Exactly one month ago, hospitalizations were at 320. Hospitalizations have not surpassed 1,000 since Jan. 31, 2021. On The post Riverside County COVID hospitalizations close to 1,000 appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Sunnylands prepares to reopen Feb. 2

Sunnylands Center & Gardens is expected to reopen to the public on Wednesday, Feb. 2, officials announced. Sunnylands was closed on Dec. 23 as a precaution against increasing COVID-19 cases. Officials said the center will reopen Feb. 2 if coronavirus transmission levels decline as expected over the next few weeks. "Like other organizations in the The post Sunnylands prepares to reopen Feb. 2 appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Valley hospitals overwhelmed with staff shortages as Covid cases surge

Coachella Valley hospitals have not been able to catch a break, thanks to the omicron-fueled surge in covid-cases. “Our biggest challenge is being sure that we have adequate staff in order to care for these patients,” Eisenhower Health's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Alan Williamson. Tuesday marked the first time since Feb. 3, 2021 that Riverside The post Valley hospitals overwhelmed with staff shortages as Covid cases surge appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Local Links: Staffing shortage affects popular pupusa restaurant

Restaurant Fernanda's in Cathedral City is having to close its doors one day out of the week because of a national staffing shortage. Several restaurants and businesses are facing the same staffing crisis as the pandemic lingers. Now many of them are being forced to close their doors once again. However, this time it's only The post Local Links: Staffing shortage affects popular pupusa restaurant appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Covid#Police#Ecmo
KESQ News Channel 3

Local Jewish temple celebrates the Original Earth Day

The Jewish holiday of Tu B’Shevat, also known as the Birthday of the Trees, is, perhaps, the world's first Earth Day. It is a minor holiday with roots that extend back 2,000 years in Israel when, for tax purposes, it marked the fiscal new year for fruit trees. The holiday now serves as a reminder The post Local Jewish temple celebrates the Original Earth Day appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

CVUSD hosts vaccine clinics before classes resume Monday

Coachella Valley Unified School District is getting ready for its students to return to school on Monday, Jan. 10. In an effort to be proactive and fight the rising COVID-19 cases in the area, the district is hosting a couple of vaccine clinics on Saturday. One of the clinics will be at the district's office The post CVUSD hosts vaccine clinics before classes resume Monday appeared first on KESQ.
THERMAL, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Local 3-year-old diagnosed with rare brain cancer continues to fight for his life at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

A local three-year-old boy continues to fight for his life at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital after being diagnosed with a rare brain cancer. We first introduced you to little Nathan Johnson in November, after he was diagnosed with an incredibly rare form of brain cancer: craniopharyngioma. Doctors said he had a tumor the size The post Local 3-year-old diagnosed with rare brain cancer continues to fight for his life at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital appeared first on KESQ.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy