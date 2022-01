When Ford launched the F-150 Lightning, it must have been a little concerned that its first electric truck may not be well received. If those concerns were there, they have surely since evaporated. People from all walks of life have taken to the new EV like ducks to water, and the result of such a large and diverse group of people showing interest in the truck is a shortage of supply. The last we heard, Ford would be inviting reservation holders to place orders in waves from this month. The first wave has now been invited to order their vehicles just as planned, but there's more good news too.

CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO