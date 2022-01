McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown has called for an end to team principals influencing the Formula 1 race director during grands prix.The 2021 season ended in controversy in Abu Dhabi as Lewis Hamilton’s final-race lead was cut down by safety car regulations allowing Max Verstappen the chance to overtake on the last lap, an opportunity he took to become world champion for the first time.The race was also contentious for highlighting the regular communication between team principals, like Red Bull’s Christian Horner and Mercedes’ Toto Wolff, with race director Michael Masi, as they attempted to sway his crucial in-race...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO