PITTSBURGH — Celine Dion announced today that she’s cancelling the remaining shows on the North American leg of her “Courage World Tour” citing recent health issues. The cancelled dates were scheduled for March 9 through April 22, 2022. Pittsburgh was the second to last stop on the leg, originally scheduled at PPG Paints Arena for April 20.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO