Conspiracy theories involving Bill Gates and Covid-19 vaccines have baffled many people – including Bill Gates.In a Twitter interview with Professor Devi Sridhar, head of the Global Health Governance Programme, Mr Gates said he can’t understand why some theorists think he wants to inject people with microchips.“People like you and I and Tony Fauci have been subject to a lot of misinformation,” the multibillionaire said. “I didn’t expect that. Some of it, like me putting chips in arms, doesn’t make sense to me – why would I want to do that?”Through his private charity, the Bill and Melinda Gates...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO