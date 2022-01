AUSTIN, Texas – On Tuesday, Jan. 11, Governor Greg Abbott announced a new round of $15.3 million in grants from the Texas Military Preparedness Commission’s (TMPC) Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant (DEAAG) program. These grants help military communities across the State of Texas that may be impacted by any future Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) round. The funds will go towards infrastructure projects and other initiatives to increase the military value of these installations in Texas and project jobs in those communities.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO