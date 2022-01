State Police say a suspect was shot after he tried to ram his vehicle into troopers following what began as a traffic incident on Saturday. New York State Police say they were patrolling State Route 12 in Boonville, heading north at approximately 1:00am on January 15, 2022 when they saw a pickup truck headed south “at a high rate of speed.” According to the troopers the operator of the pickup truck was driving recklessly. They say they made a U-turn on State Route 12 in an attempt to catch up with the truck and pull over the vehicle. They say that when they did catch up to the pickup truck, the “driver refused to stop and continued south on (Route) 12.”

