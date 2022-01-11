ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ochlocknee, GA

Man accused of shooting 2 Georgia deputies wanted

By Bethany Fowler
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23nK11_0dipGPzQ00

OCHLOCKNEE, Ga. (WSPA) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is looking for a man accused of shooting two deputies in south Georgia.

According to the GBI, Tyler Keith Henderson is wanted for shooting two Thomas County Sheriff’s Office deputies around midnight on Tuesday morning.

Agents described Henderson as a white male that is 5’10” and weighs about 212 lbs. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Henderson was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark colored jogging pants and light colored tennis shoes. Henderson has visible tattoos on arms and neck.

Henderson’s direction of travel is unknown.

Anyone with information about Henderson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Thomas Co. Sheriff’s Office at 229-225-4151. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 6

Related
WNCT

Deputies shoot NC man suspected of killing relative

GRANITE FALLS, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say deputies shot and killed a man who held two women hostage after he allegedly killed his brother-in-law. WBTV-TV reports that the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home in Granite Falls Friday evening for an unknown trouble call. The sheriff’s office said in a news […]
GRANITE FALLS, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ochlocknee, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
City
Ochlocknee, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WNCT

Man wanted in December shooting at Greenville Wendy’s

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are asking for the public’s help finding a suspect in a shooting that happened last December. Freedom Chapel Morris, 18, of Winterville has warrants for his arrest for one count of Assault with a Deadly Weapon and one count of Assault with a Deadly Weapon Intent to Kill. He […]
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#South Georgia#Tennis Shoes#Wspa#Gbi#Thomas Co#Nexstar Media Inc
WNCT

One person dead after hit-and-run crash in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A woman is dead after a hit-and-run early Saturday morning in Kinston. The Kinston Police Department said it happened just after 2 a.m. on Martin Luther King Boulevard near Thompson Street. Police responded in reference to a woman who had been hit by a car. Officers said they found the woman, […]
KINSTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNCT

Woman pushed onto subway tracks, killed by train at Times Square station; suspect shouts ‘I am god’ in custody

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police said Simon Martial turned himself in shortly after pushing a woman onto the subway tracks at the Times Square station, leading to her death. The incident happened on the southbound R train platform at Broadway and 42nd Street just after 9:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. Officers found 40-year-old […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WNCT

WNCT

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy