Rask agrees to 1-year deal to return to Bruins goal

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins on Tuesday signed Tuukka Rask for the rest of the season, bringing back the winningest goalie in franchise history after he recovered from offseason hip surgery. General manager Don Sweeney said Rask will back up Linus Ullmark for Wednesday night’s game against...

The Hockey Writers

3 Bruins Tradable Prospects for 2022 Trade Deadline

It has been nearly six weeks since it became public that Boston Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk and his agent have requested a trade. In reality, this is long overdue for both the player and the team. Multiple healthy scratches by coach Bruce Cassidy over the last two seasons and comments made to the media have finally rubbed the 25-year-old DeBrusk enough where he wants out.
Yardbarker

David Pastrnak notches his 11th career NHL hat trick

It might have been a slow start for Boston Bruins right winger David Pastrnak of Havirov, Czech Republic, but over the last week, he has been heating up. On Thursday, Pastrnak notched his 11th career National Hockey League hat trick as the Bruins defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2. In his last four games, Pastrnak now has seven goals and one assist for eight points.
NBC Sports

Bruins-Flyers takeaways: Tuukka Rask's return is a success

The Boston Bruins earned their fourth straight win on Thursday night as they topped the Philadelphia Flyers, 3-2. It also marked their seventh win in their last eight games. Tuukka Rask's much-anticipated return was the story as the Bruins goaltender made his first start in net since June. He earned the victory thanks in large part to David Pastrnak, who scored all three of Boston's goals.
CBS Boston

Patrice Bergeron Named To 2022 NHL All-Star Team; Brad Marchand Not Selected

BOSTON (CBS) — The Captain of the B’s is heading to the NHL All-Star Game. The NHL announced on Thursday that Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron has been selected to the 2022 NHL All-Star Atlantic Division team. It is the third time Bergeron has been named to an NHL All-Star team. He was selected to the NHL All-Star Game in back-to-back years in 2015 and 2016. The 36-year-old in his second season serving as the Bruins captain. Bergeron has recorded 11 goals and 17 assists for 28 points with a plus-eight rating in 32 games this year. He is fourth on the franchise’s all-time scoring list. Winger Brad Marchand, who is a top-10 scorer in the NHL this season and had a hat trick on Wednesday, was not named an All-Star. Meanwhile, Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy was selected to the 2022 NHL All-Star Last Man In vote. Voting is now open at NHL.com/Vote. The All-Star Game will take place in Las Vegas on Feb. 5.
