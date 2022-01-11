Rask agrees to 1-year deal to return to Bruins goal

BOSTON (CBS) — The Captain of the B’s is heading to the NHL All-Star Game. The NHL announced on Thursday that Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron has been selected to the 2022 NHL All-Star Atlantic Division team. It is the third time Bergeron has been named to an NHL All-Star team. He was selected to the NHL All-Star Game in back-to-back years in 2015 and 2016. The 36-year-old in his second season serving as the Bruins captain. Bergeron has recorded 11 goals and 17 assists for 28 points with a plus-eight rating in 32 games this year. He is fourth on the franchise’s all-time scoring list. Winger Brad Marchand, who is a top-10 scorer in the NHL this season and had a hat trick on Wednesday, was not named an All-Star. Meanwhile, Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy was selected to the 2022 NHL All-Star Last Man In vote. Voting is now open at NHL.com/Vote. The All-Star Game will take place in Las Vegas on Feb. 5.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO