ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL World Reacts To Interesting Broncos Coaching News

By Zach Koons
The Spun
The Spun
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Denver Broncos have spent the last 48 hours adding a number of current NFL assistants to their interview list as they search for the next head coach of the franchise. One candidate in particular that the Broncos requested permission to interview turned some head because of his connection to a...

thespun.com

Comments / 2

Related
On3.com

ESPN predicts final score of every NFL playoff game, Super Bowl

ESPN tried their hand at predicting the final score of every NFL playoff game, from Wild-card weekend through Super Bowl LVI. With so many intriguing matchups at hand, there’s many twists and turns to predict on the way to Los Angeles for the Super Bowl. First, Wild-card weekend features...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Larry Brown Sports

Matthew Stafford takes funny shot at Aaron Rodgers

The Los Angeles Rams aren’t facing the Green Bay Packers this week, but quarterback Matthew Stafford is still ratcheting up a friendly rivalry with his Packers counterpart. Stafford is dealing with a toe injury ahead of Monday’s Wild Card game against Arizona, and the issue limited his mobility somewhat in the team’s Week 18 game. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Stafford gave a quick update on his toe, and took a shot at Aaron Rodgers in the process.
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

Denver Broncos Land New Franchise QB In New NFL Mock

Over the last couple of years, the Denver Broncos have been searching for a new franchise quarterback. Drew Lock was the guy that many thought would end that search when they snagged him in the NFL Draft, but that wasn’t the case. Teddy Bridgewater started for the majority of the 2021 season, but he isn’t a long-term answer or close to it.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Moorhead
Person
Aaron Rodgers
WALB 10

Sean Calhoun introduced as Packers’ next head football coach

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - One of the coaches responsible for leading the Colquitt County football team to two undefeated seasons ending with state titles is back in the black and gold. Sean Calhoun, the former offensive coordinator in 2014 and 2015, has returned to be the Packers’ 20th head coach....
NFL
CBS Sports

How to fix the Broncos in 2022: Coach and quarterback additions headline looming decisions

The Denver Broncos are beginning a new chapter with a new coach and a new owner. Vic Fangio is out in Denver after a 7-10 season which marked the second year in a row the Broncos finished in last place in the AFC West. There are many areas in which the Broncos could improve this offseason, and they will have to if they want to end the second-longest active playoff drought in the NFL.
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Brady Quinn Says Manning Family Could Be Interested in Buying Broncos

Brady Quinn: “There’s a court ruling that basically paves the path for the Broncos to be up for sale shortly… I think there are going to be two names to keep an eye on. Jeff Bezos, and the other one is the Mannings. I think you could find an ownership group with Peyton, Eli, and Archie, who end up trying to get a majority stake and make a bid for the Denver Broncos. I'm telling you, they've been putting together the groundwork and a group to buy a majority stake in a sports franchise. I promise you this has been going on behind the scenes for years. Peyton is the type of guy, and this is similar to why he basically does the ManningCast on his own terms, is he doesn’t wanna work for someone. He wants to be his own boss. The way for him to do that is he wants to be the majority owner of an NFL team so he can run that team the way he sees fit. There’s no doubt that I think he will have success and win. Could you imagine if Peyton Manning has an inside track on this and the Manning family can become that majority owner in the Broncos, and then you've got this offseason where you can go get and make a pitch to Aaron Rodgers? I don't know man, that'd be pretty tough to turn down.” (Full Segment Above)
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaching#American Football#The Denver Broncos#Mvp#Espn#Green Bay#Packers Qb#Mattschneidman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
VikingsTerritory

Kirk Cousins to Broncos Is Close to an Annual Discussion

Welcome to the Kirk Cousins Experience. Annually, Kirk Cousins earns $33 million per season, ranking the Minnesota Vikings quarterback as the eighth highest-paid passer in the NFL. Two years ago in 2020, Cousins’ contract was extended, reducing his cap hit to $21 million in the first year (the COVID-reduced-cap season) and ballooning his cap hit to $45 million in 2022.
NFL
The Spun

Everyone Said The Same Thing About Aaron Rodgers After All-Pro Voting

For the fourth time in his career and second year in a row, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was voted First-Team All-Pro by the Associated Press. Rodgers had his fourth straight season with over 4,000 passing yards – the 10th of his career. He threw 37 touchdowns and had a 111.9 passer rating while leading the Packers to the NFL’s best record at 13-4.
NFL
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
359K+
Followers
48K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy