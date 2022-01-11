Reasons to Add Republic Services (RSG) Stock to Your Portfolio

Republic Services , Inc. RSG is a waste management services provider that has performed well over the past year and has the potential to increase the momentum in the near term. Consequently, we believe it’s time you add the stock to your portfolio.

What Makes RSG an Attractive Pick?

Price Performance: A glimpse of the company’s price trend reveals that the stock has performed impressively over the past year. Shares of Republic Services have returned 37.4% against the 7% decline of the industry it belongs to.

Republic Services, Inc. Price

Republic Services, Inc. price | Republic Services, Inc. Quote

Solid Rank : Republic Services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value Growth Momentum Score (VGM Score) of B. Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2, offer the best investment opportunities. Thus, the company is a compelling investment proposition at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

Strong Growth Prospects: The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.14 for RSG’s 2021 earnings per share reflects year-over-year growth of 16.3%. Earnings are expected to register 10.7% year-over-year growth in 2022.

Positive Earnings Surprise History : Republic Services has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 14.2%.

Growth Factors : Republic Services continues to focus on its strategic priority of increasing customers’ loyalty and their willingness to pay for higher-value services. In this regard, the company has expanded its suite of products and invested in customer service capabilities. Republic Services’ customer retention rate remained at 95% at the end of third-quarter 2021.

The company continues to digitally connect customers, drivers, dispatchers, supervisors and trucks through its RISE dispatch platform. This enhances productivity through more real-time routing information and data-visualization tools, increase customer connectivity and enhance employee experience.

The recent acquisition of ACV Enviro has expanded the company’s abilities and offerings in the environmental services space.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the broader Zacks Business Services sector can also consider stocks like Avis Budget CAR , Cross Country Healthcare CCRN and Accenture ACN .

Avis Budget has an expected earnings growth rate of around 9.4% for the current year. CAR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 76.9%, on average.

Avis Budget’s shares have surged 414.8% in the past year. It has a long-term earnings growth of 19.4%. CAR sports a Zacks #1 Rank.

CCRN has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 75%, on average.

Cross Country Healthcare’s shares have surged 156.1% in the past year. It has a long-term earnings growth of 21.5%. CCRN sports a Zacks #1 Rank.

Accenturehas an expected earnings growth rate of around 20% for the current year. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.3%, on average.

Accenture’s shares have surged 44.3% in the past year. It has a long-term earnings growth of 10%. ACN sport a Zacks #1 Rank.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Accenture PLC (ACN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Republic Services, Inc. (RSG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research