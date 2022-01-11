ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Be aware of identity theft/fraud – Savings Corner Presented by coosa Valley Credit union

By Staff Reports
coosavalleynews.com
 4 days ago

Identity theft is the use of your personal information, without your knowledge, to commit fraud or other crimes. In many cases of identity theft, the victim is left unaware of this activity for some time after the initial incident has occurred. The effects of identity theft can be costly to you...

coosavalleynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Police: Stolen Election Ballots Found In Torrance Was Case Of Bank Fraud, Identity Theft, Not Election Interference

TORRANCE (CBSLA) — Police say the theft of more than 300 election ballots in Torrance last August was a case of identity theft and fraud, rather than attempt to impact the recall election. (credit: Torrance Police Department) Eduardo Mena, 34, was indicted this past month by a federal grand jury on charges of bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, possession of stolen mail, and being a felon in possession of ammunition, according to Torrance police. The stolen ballots were found in Mena’s car, according to Torrance police. (credit: Torrance Police Department) The stolen ballots were discovered in August, just a few weeks before the failed election to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom. They were apparently stolen from a U.S. Postal Service vehicle. “One of the main goals for this investigation was to determine what Mena’s intent with the stolen election ballots was,” a statement from Torrance police said, adding that investigators had scoured both electronic and physical evidence. “After reviewing all that evidence, investigators have not uncovered any evidence indicating Mena intended to engage in any type of fraud.” However, investigators did find evidence of Mena’s involvement in bank fraud and identity theft schemes. Mena is currently in custody on state charges for an unrelated case.
TORRANCE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Identity Theft#Fraud#Credit Union#Identity Thieves#Debit Card#Coosa Valley Credit
wgnsradio.com

Theft and Credit Card Fraud Case in Murfreesboro

Fraud detectives need help identifying three individuals wanted for questioning in a “theft from a motor vehicle” and “fraudulent use of a credit card” case. Police report that a Murfreesboro woman's purse, containing her bank card and drivers license, was stolen from her SUV that was parked at Demo's Restaurant on NW Broad Street January 2nd.
MURFREESBORO, TN
MyChesCo

Police Investigating Theft, Fraud in Exton

EXTON, PA — The West Whiteland Township Police Department reports that it is currently investigating a theft/fraud that occurred on December 18, 2021. Authorities state that the pictured female suspect stole the victim’s wallet from Barnes and Nobles located at 301 Main Street Exton, PA and used the victim’s credit cards at the Target located at 201 Sunrise Boulevard Exton, PA, in West Whiteland Township. The total loss was valued at $1,017.97 U.S.C. The female suspect parked her vehicle very far away from the entrance, but it is described as a dark-colored or black sedan.
EXTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC6.com

Providence woman charged with wage theft, check fraud

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)- A Providence woman has been charged with wage theft and check fraud, according to the Office of the Attorney General. Patricia Kenney, 37, was charged with 3 counts of issuing a fraudulent check over $1,500 and 1 count of wage theft. Kenney is accused of failing to...
PROVIDENCE, RI
NBCMontana

Money Cents: Stay protected from identity theft

MISSOULA, Mont. — After some of the recent major identity theft and data breach many individuals have been considering ways that they can keep themselves protected. One option to consider is a security freeze which is also known to some as a credit freeze. A credit freeze is a...
MISSOULA, MT
MyChesCo

State Police Investigating Identity Theft in Chester County

OXFORD, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police announced they are ingesting a reported case of identity theft in Chester County. Authorities state that on December 28, 2021, Troopers from the Pennsylvania State Police Avondale Barracks were informed by the 57-year-old female victim from East Nottingham Township that a fraudulent bank account had been opened in her name. The victim did not suffer any monetary losses. Troopers are investigating.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
CNET

Protect yourself against identity theft and save big with 60% off Identity Guard plans

New year, new you? Concern is rising amid increasingly common data breaches. Identity theft is occurring alarmingly often, with more companies, agencies and individuals being targeted than ever before. Personal information like Social Security numbers and bank account information is constantly at risk, and as we shift more work and commerce online it's essential to be vigilant when it comes to mitigating risks. One of the best things you can do to protect yourself is to invest in identity theft protection and monitoring services to keep an eye on your information and how it's being used. Monitoring costs can be pretty steep, but right now Identity Guard is offering a 60% off discount on its annual plans.
PERSONAL FINANCE
NBC4 Columbus

Don’t be a victim to credit fraud

Even though the holidays might be over, there are still people out there looking for ways to separate you from your money. Fraudulent activity is a year round concern for anyone with a credit account. How can you stay ahead of it? Chase is stepping up to help protect their customers.
CREDITS & LOANS
northcountydailystar.com

Protect Yourself from Identity Theft While Selling Online

Whether you’re looking to declutter your home or make a few bucks on items you don’t need anymore, selling online tends to be easier than organizing a garage sale or hunting down a local consignment store. Platforms like Facebook Marketplace, eBay, and Craiglist simplify creating a listing and communicating with interested buyers. While selling online comes with its perks, you need to remember there are still crooks out there, especially on the internet.
VISTA, CA
simpleflying.com

United Airlines Employee Found To Be Identity Theft Fraudster

A United Airlines employee has been arrested for identity theft after working for more than two decades under a false name. Ricardo César Guedes was born in Sao Paulo, Brazil, in 1972. However, he has been living under the name Eric Ladd and working as a flight attendant for United Airlines since the late 1990s.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Delaware County Daily Times

California man gets 1-5 years for identity theft

MEDIA COURTHOUSE – A California man was sentenced to one to five years in state prison last week after pleading guilty to identity theft and related offenses in two cases. Christopher Rajah Channing, 34, of the 13000 block of San Miguel Court in Fountain Valley, also pleaded guilty before Court of Common Pleas Judge Mary Alice Brennan to false identification to law enforcement officers, access device fraud, unlawful device making equipment, and simple possession of a controlled substance.
MEDIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy