Gainesville, FL

Two more Florida football signees enroll on campus

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
As was expected, two more Florida signees have early enrolled in Gainesville this week. Four-star defensive lineman Chris McClellan and four-star defensive back Devin Moore have both now matriculated at UF, according to 247Sports.

They join five-star safety Kamari Wilson as the only December signees that have enrolled so far, and the Gators are expected to get a fourth early enrollee in three-star offensive lineman David Conner. None of the other five players that have already signed their National Letters of Intent with UF are expected to arrive on campus before the rest of the class arrives this summer.

McClellan joined Florida’s class shortly before Dan Mullen was fired, and though the Oklahoma native briefly considered other options, the new staff was able to retain him. Moore, meanwhile, was an early signing day addition and one of three blue-chip prospects the Gators added to the class in December.

In addition to the five unenrolled signees, Florida’s class also contains two commits that haven’t signed their letters of intent yet in offensive lineman Jalen Farmer and running back Trevor Etienne, who announced his commitment to UF during the All-American Bowl on Saturday.

The Gators still have a lot of work to do on the recruiting front, as their 2022 class still just ranks 41st in the nation and last in the SEC on the 247Sports Composite. However, they will have a few of the key players currently in the class on campus for spring ball, which could prove to be a nice boost.

