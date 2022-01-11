ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio County, WV

Ohio County Schools say additional protocols and practices are coming after child leaves school unnoticed

By John Lynch
 4 days ago

Ohio County Schools met on Monday during their board of education meeting and Superintendent Dr. Kim Miller acknowledged the incident that happened at Warwood Elementry School.

Ohio County Schools administrators are working closely with school principals and staff members to ensure that such a situation does not occur again. We are also working with the school safety committees to put additional protocols and practices in place. The safety of our students is the top priority, and Ohio County Schools will do what is necessary to protect the children who attend our schools.

On January 4, a 6-year-old boy went past the school’s office to the front doors and made it halfway up Cherry Hill until a stranger picked up the child and called the police.

The day after the incident, the parents of the child and Ohio County Schools each issued their own statement

