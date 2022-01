Wanting to remain on the front lines of developing cutting edge banking technology, UMB Bank joined the Alloy Labs Alliance. Alloy Labs Alliance is a consortium of community and mid-sized banks who strive to efficiently adopt technology and quicken the pace of innovation to help them better compete against large, national banks. Alloy Labs Alliance was created in 2018 and since then has grown to more than 50 institutions from across the country.

