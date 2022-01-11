ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WORSENING: Florida Hospitals Now Host 11,078 COVID Patients

By STAFF REPORT
 4 days ago

At Least 70 Patients Died From COVID-19 In A Florida Hospital On Monday.

BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Florida Hospitals are continuing to experience a surge in patients needing COVID care. The United States Department of Health and Human Services Tuesday afternoon reported that 11,078 hospital beds in the state are now in use by COVID-19 patients.

At least 1,367 of those adults are in an ICU.

On Monday, 2,096 adults and 101 children under age 18 were admitted to hospitals in Florida in need of COVID help. At least 70 patients died from COVID on Monday in a Florida medical facility.

In Florida, the Monday numbers have not yet been released — we expect an update late Tuesday — but the CDC says 77,156 new cases were logged on Saturday, while 49,548 were recorded on Sunday — a day when fewer testing facilities are open.

In Palm Beach County, 29,147 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded over the past seven days, with a testing positivity rate of 37.03 percent. At least 1,139 people have been admitted to a hospital in Palm Beach County, for COVID, over the past seven days.

Meantime, KINSA — the company that aggregates health data based on hundreds of thousands of “connected” thermometers — is keeping Palm Beach County at a critical risk level of 99 for COVID-19 spread. KINSA’s data is used by public health officials worldwide. The company is credited with accurately predicting the first waves of COVID-19, as well as subsequent spread.

ronnieslovechild
4d ago

Hospitals don’t even have covid test kits . If you go to the ER with a fever and test negative for the flu. They tell you to ASSUME you’re positive for covid. Where’s Ronnie with those expired test kits? LETS GO DARWIN

BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.

