GM Files Trademark Application For PowerBase System On Silverado EV

The 2024 Chevy Silverado EV has made its official debut at CES 2022, arriving in both well-equipped RST First Edition and fleet-focused WT trim levels. The 2024 Chevy Silverado EV was engineered from the ground up to be an EV only. Rather than utilizing the automaker’s T1 truck platform, the Silverado EV utilizes a dedicated Ultium BEV platform that leverages the available 24-module Ultium battery pack as a fundamental part of the vehicle’s structure. This battery pack will provide enough juice for a GM-estimated 400 miles of driving range in both the RST First Edition and WT trim levels. This platform also utilizes independent front and rear suspension, with RST First Edition models featuring GM’s Adaptive Air Ride suspension as standard, as well four-wheel-steering for improved maneuvrability.

CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO