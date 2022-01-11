ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

GM Files Trademark Application For PowerBase System On Silverado EV

By Christopher Smith
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It will be well over a year before buyers can sample the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV for themselves. When that finally happens, the available PowerBase system will likely be a feature of considerable interest to buyers. And it should still be called PowerBase, since General Motors has now filed an official...

www.motor1.com

Comments / 1

MotorBiscuit

How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2024 Chevy Silverado EV Cost?

The 2024 Chevy Silverado EV was just officially revealed, and it is something to behold. GM has produced a range of electric versions of its most popular truck, providing a little something for everyone. What will the new Chevy electric truck include? Perhaps most importantly, how much does the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV cost?
CARS
Motorious

Ram All-Electric Truck Will Be Last

The pressure is on for Stellantis as once again it finds itself on the wrong side of a hot industry trend, this time all-electric full-size pickup trucks. Out of major manufacturers, Ford jumped out first, revealing the F-150 Lightning, followed by Chevrolet showing off the Silverado EV this week. Now people are asking when Ram is going to ride the lightning and join the all-electric fad.
CARS
Gear Patrol

Chevy's Groundbreaking New Silverado Debuts — and Reservations Open — Tomorrow

Dimmed but not extinguished by the Omicron variant, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is happening in Las Vegas this week. And while major automakers have been pulling out of the physical show for COVID-related reasons, the planned major reveals are still proceeding — albeit virtually. Mercedes-Benz unveiled its Vision EQXX concept, which can deliver 620 miles of range. And GM is set to unveil their newest electric pickup, the Chevrolet Silverado EV , on Wednesday, January 5.
BUYING CARS
insideevs.com

2023 GMC Sierra Denali EV Rendered Based Off Teaser

As you may have seen, GMC recently teased an all-electric version of the Sierra. Available exclusively in top Denali trim, the electric Sierra will be shown in full next year. However, in the meantime automotive design YouTuber AutoYa has created a detailed render based on what's been shown thus far.
CARS
#Gm#Chevrolet Silverado#Powerbase#Chevy
gmauthority.com

This Is The 2024 Chevy Silverado EV

The 2024 Chevy Silverado EV has made its official debut at CES 2022, arriving in both well-equipped RST First Edition and fleet-focused WT trim levels. The 2024 Chevy Silverado EV was engineered from the ground up to be an EV only. Rather than utilizing the automaker’s T1 truck platform, the Silverado EV utilizes a dedicated Ultium BEV platform that leverages the available 24-module Ultium battery pack as a fundamental part of the vehicle’s structure. This battery pack will provide enough juice for a GM-estimated 400 miles of driving range in both the RST First Edition and WT trim levels. This platform also utilizes independent front and rear suspension, with RST First Edition models featuring GM’s Adaptive Air Ride suspension as standard, as well four-wheel-steering for improved maneuvrability.
CARS
CNET

Cadillac Celestiq EV flagship first in line for GM's Ultra Cruise hands-free driving system

General Motors was chock-full of news at CES 2022. Aside from the big debut of the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV, CEO Mary Barra on Wednesday revealed a bit of info on the automaker's upcoming Ultra Cruise system, too. The system will be exclusive to Cadillac to start, that much we knew. But it's the upcoming Celestiq flagship sedan that has the honor of introducing the world to Ultra Cruise. The electric sedan will enter production in 2023 and will be the first vehicle to include the system, Barra said.
CARS
FOXBusiness

Bull case for GM stock as Chevy Silverado debuts

One day after General Motors was dethroned by Toyota, which outsold the U.S. automaker for the first time since 1931, CEO Mary Barra is undeterred. She unveiled, at the Consumer Electronics Show, the much-anticipated, all-electric Chevrolet Silverado, also known as the Chevrolet Silverado E, in a move analysts say will cement the automaker’s EV push.
ECONOMY
The Verge

Chevy Silverado EV revealed: GM’s best-selling truck goes electric

The Chevy Silverado, one of the top-selling pickup trucks in the US, is going electric. General Motors CEO Mary Barra unveiled Chevy’s answer to the Ford F-150 Lightning during a virtual presentation at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show. GM hopes that the plug-in pickup’s familiar nameplate will help it lure Silverado owners and other truck fans to the world of zero tailpipe emissions.
CARS
Automotive Addicts

New Car Preview: 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV

We hope you aren’t sleeping on how relevant Electric Vehicles are becoming as this year we will see an onslaught of new EVs in all forms, such as the all-new 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup truck. The new 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV shouldn’t be thought of as a current...
CARS
Carscoops

Rivian Trademark Filing Suggests The EV Company Will Build E-Bikes Too

Rivian has had a rough start to the year as they saw a big drop in share prices after Amazon announced a new deal with Stellantis. Now, they might have another kind of vehicle that could add some sales to the bottom line in the future. That branch just happens to be in another growing segment: e-bikes.
BICYCLES
insideevs.com

GM Shows Off-Road-Oriented 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV Trail Boss

Chevrolet Silverado EV takes the fight directly to the Ford F-150 Lightning, but GM isn’t content with just having it in its lineup. The manufacturer will offer several electric Silverado variants and the most off-road-oriented of them all is the Silverado EV Trail Boss that was briefly shown during the CES presentation.
CARS
gmauthority.com

General Motors Files To Trademark Driveware For Semi-Autonomous Driving Systems

General Motors filed to trademark Driveware in Canada this week, GM Authority has uncovered. Filed on January 3rd, 2022 with the Canadian Intellectual Property Office, the application is assigned serial number 97200196. The application was filed under the Goods and Services category reserved for “computer software, cameras, ultrasonic sensors, global positioning system and radar object detectors for the semi-autonomous driving of motor vehicles.”
CARS
fox40jackson.com

The Chevrolet Silverado EV is a transforming electric truck

General Motors Chief Executive Engineer for full-size trucks Jaclyn McQuaid enters The Fox Garage with Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu to talk about the redesigned 2022 Chevrolet Silverado. The much anticipated 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV was unveiled Wednesday during GM CEO Mary Barra’s CES keynote address with features designed...
CARS
Houston Chronicle

GM enters electric pickup battle with 400-mile Silverado EV

General Motors Co. Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra showed off the company’s electric Chevrolet Silverado at the CES exhibition, announcing that the pickup will go on sale in the spring of 2023 to compete with battery-powered trucks from longstanding rival Ford Motor Co. and newcomer Rivian Automotive Inc. The...
HOUSTON, TX
