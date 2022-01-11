ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Pig’ Helmer Michael Sarnoski to Direct Next ‘A Quiet Place’ Installment for Paramount

By Ellise Shafer
seattlepi.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Pig” helmer Michael Sarnoski is in negotiations to direct the next installment of Paramount’s “A Quiet Place” franchise, Variety has confirmed. “Take Shelter” director Jeff Nichols was previously attached to write and direct the untitled film, but is now taking time to focus on his new project, an untitled sci-fi movie...

www.seattlepi.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
The Guardian

The best movies of 2021 … that you didn’t see

Makwa (Phoenix Wilson) may smoke cigarettes and wear a tough-guy leather jacket, but his face betrays the soft, doughy features of a pre-teen boy. Alternately neglected and beaten by his father, he’s an emotionally inarticulate knot of coiled rage. Cruelty is learned behaviour. The idea, that those who experience trauma are destined to repeat the cycle, is at the centre of the sinewy debut feature from Indigenous American writer-director Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr. In the film, Makwa, a young Ojibwe boy living on a reservation in Wisconsin, commits a violent crime and escapes the consequences. When we revisit him as an adult, this time portrayed with icy detachment by a transfixing Michael Greyeyes, he’s reinvented himself. Living in Los Angeles, with an office job and a blond wife, he’s attempted to scrub himself of the culture he grew up around. But generational trauma leaves a stain. Simran Hans.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The White Lotus’: Michael Imperioli To Star In Second Installment Of HBO Series

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Imperioli has been tapped as a lead in the second installment of HBO’s dark comedy series The White Lotus. The Sopranos alum, who will be a series regular, is the first confirmed cast member for the upcoming follow-up to Mike White’s breakout social satire limited series. The six-part original series followed visitors vacationing at the White Lotus, an exclusive Hawaiian resort. The second installment — also written, to directed by and executive produced by White — will leave Hawaii behind for a new location and is expected to follow a different group of vacationers at another White Lotus property. Imperioli...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolas Cage
Person
Jeff Nichols
Person
Michael Bay
Person
Andrew Form
bloody-disgusting.com

“Ozark’s” Julia Garner Moves Into ‘Apartment 7A’ With ‘Relic’ Director, Platinum Dunes & ‘A Quiet Place’s John Krasinski!

Paramount Players has assembled an all-star squad for their latest horror offering. Garner, a rising mega-talent, is set to topline Paramount Players’ Apartment 7A, which is being produced by Platinum Dunes (The Purge, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Friday the 13th) and A Quiet Place director John Krasinski, reports Deadline. The...
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

“Pig” Helmer Tackles “Quiet Place” Spin-Off

“Pig” director Michael Sarnoski is in negotiations to helm the next film set in the “A Quiet Place” universe at Paramount Pictures. The film isn’t a direct sequel to the two main entries so far, rather a spin-off set in the same world where humans are forced to live in silence as any noise will attract the attention of deadly, sound-seeking creatures.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Quiet Place#Paramount Pictures#Pig#Film Star#Variety S Newsletter
seattlepi.com

‘Power of the Dog’ Star Jesse Plemons Reveals the Time Benedict Cumberbatch’s Method Acting ‘Pissed Me Off’

Jesse Plemons says Benedict Cumberbatch’s Method acting as the gruff Phil Burbank while shooting “The Power of the Dog” definitely intensified their on-camera dynamic. “It creates a mood,” Plemons tells me from Austin, where he is filming “Love & Death,” HBO Max’s original limited series about Texas housewife Candy Montgomery (Elizabeth Olsen), who murdered a fellow churchgoer with an ax in 1980. “It kind of starts creeping in and in between in one way or another,” he says.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Godfather’ New Trailer Marks Upcoming Limited Theatrical Anniversary Re-Release

“I’m going to make him an offer he can’t refuse.” “Don’t ever take sides against the family again.” “Don’t ask me about my business, Kay.” The new trailer for the 50th anniversary limited theatrical re-release of Francis Ford Coppola’s classic The Godfather, is, if nothing else, a reminder that the great mobster movie unleashed some of the most memorable lines of dialogue in Hollywood history. Paramount Pictures released the new trailer today with the announcement that the film will have a limited 50th anniversary theatrical release in Dolby Vision beginning February 25, exclusively in Dolby Cinema at AMC Theatres in the U.S. and international territories around the world. All three films in the trilogy – The Godfather, The Godfather: Part II, and Coppola’s recently re-edited version of the final film, Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone – have been restored under the direction of Coppola and will be made available on 4K Ultra HD and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray for the first time ever on March 22. Check out the new trailer above. And take the cannoli.
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

‘A Quiet Place’ – ‘Pig’ Filmmaker Michael Sarnoski Directing Spinoff That’ll Expand Upon the Franchise’s Universe!

Sarnoski will be directing the next film in John Krasinski‘s hit horror franchise for Paramount, which Jeff Nichols had previously been attached to direct before dropping out. Krasinski will produce alongside Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller. Meanwhile, it’s expected that the Abbott family storyline will eventually become...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Alison Brie Joins John Cena in Action-Comedy ‘Freelance’ (Exclusive)

Alison Brie is set to star opposite John Cena in Freelance, an action-comedy directed by Taken helmer Pierre Morel. AGC Studios, run by Stuart Ford, is behind the project, which has Steve Richards of Endurance Media, Sentient’s Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin producing. The script by Jacob Lentz centers on an ex-special forces operator who, desperate to escape his humdrum life, takes a job providing security for a journalist who is hoping to salvage her career by interviewing a dictator. Things go sideways when a military coup breaks out in the middle of the interview, and the mismatched duo, along with the...
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

‘Belfast’ and ‘The Power of the Dog’ Were Left Out of Crucial SAG Noms – Where Does the Oscar Race Stand?

The moral of the story is that no film had a “clean” day, meaning there is no undisputed frontrunner in any category, most notably best picture. By conventional Oscar punditry standards, “Belfast” looks to be out front, landing of two nominations including the crucial SAG ensemble category, and supporting actress Caitríona Balfe. Despite that, all the men were shut out from the acting categories, most notably Jamie Dornan and Ciarán Hinds in supporting actor. Does that doom the duo’s Oscar chances? There have been cases in SAG history of one of two actors from the same movie being snubbed and then getting an Oscar nom (i.e., Helen Mirren and Maggie Smith from “Gosford Park”) but not with both having a resurrection. This could point to a vote-splitting problem or worse yet, only one of them will end up making the cut. But which one?
MOVIES
wnypapers.com

Patrick Hughes to write & direct 'The Raid' with Michael Bay to produce

A reimagining of Gareth Evans’ “The Raid” is heading to Netflix. Patrick Hughes (“The Hitman's Bodyguard,” “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,” “The Man from Toronto”) will direct the feature film, with Michael Bay and XYZ Films producing. Hughes and James...
MOVIES
Variety

Watch the Restored Trailer for ‘The Godfather’ Ahead of Its 50th Anniversary Release

Paramount Pictures announced that Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather” will be returning to theaters for its 50th anniversary at the Dolby Cinema and AMC theaters on Feb. 24, with 4K Ultra HD and digital on March 22. Paramount has released a new trailer for the restored version. The restoration included 1,000 hours of color correction and restoration of the original mono tracks, in addition to 4,000 hours of repairing stains and tears. All three films in the trilogy have been restored under the direction of Coppola. Originally released in 1972, the Academy Award-winning film adaptation of Mario Puzo’s novel is a trilogy that...
MOVIES
ComicBook

A Quiet Place Sequel Gets New Director

A Quiet Place's next sequel just got a new director. According to Deadline, Paramount has enlisted PIG director Michael Sarnoski to drive this franchise into whatever the future holds. Last year, a lot of fans were stunned when Jeff Nichols ended up parting ways with the studio after the reception to both A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II. Now, to be clear, a spinoff was already being worked on, but there was an "amicable" split between Paramount and the filmmaker. For Sarnoski, he rides the wave of the Nic Cage movie into an established horror franchise that has quickly gained fans in the social media era. On the studio side of things, they get a bit of fresh vision and the chance to make the third entry of the Emily Blunt/John Krasinski saga feel new. Part II of the series actually matched the performance of its predecessor amid the pandemic, which is no small feat.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Looks Like A Quiet Place's Spinoff Is Having A Major Shakeup Behind The Scenes

Paramount Pictures has a third Quiet Place movie is on the way, only rather than being a direct sequel to A Quiet Place Part II, it will be a spinoff tale. Originally the plan was for Loving’s Jeff Nichols to direct, but he exited the project back in October. Fortunately, word’s come in that a new director has finally been hired to helm the Quiet Place spinoff.
MOVIES
Insider

THEN AND NOW: The cast of the original 'Spider-Man' 19 years later

Nowadays, Maguire has stayed out of the spotlight while costar Kirsten Dunst continues to act. Tobey Maguire portrayed Spider-Man/Peter Parker, whose life as an ordinary teenager was changed after being bitten by a genetically modified spider. While on a field trip to a genetics lab at Columbia University, a spider...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy