North American Car, Truck and SUV of the Year: Civic, Maverick, Bronco

By HENRY PAYNE
Ledger-Enquirer
 4 days ago

The envelope, please. . . . The winners of the 2022 North American Car, Truck, and SUV of the Year are:. The winners were whittled from an initial list of 36 eligible cars, trucks and utility vehicles. The finalists tracked trends in the industry as consumers have moved from cars to...

