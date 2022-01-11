North American Car, Truck and SUV of the Year: Civic, Maverick, Bronco

This episode of the Autoblog Podcast features Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore and Associate Editor Byron Hurd. They kick off with an overview of the 2022 North American Car, Truck and Utility of the Year award winners (spoiler: Ford did well). After that, they talk about GM's electric pickup strategy and whether a premium electric pickup from Cadillac makes sense. Then, they pivot to Mitsubishi and the future of the Ralliart nameplate. Will we ever get a fun, inexpensive enthusiast car from the Japanese automaker again? Then it's on to what Byron's had in the driveway for the past couple weeks, including a 2022 Chevy Corvette and a 2022 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Xtreme Recon. Plus, he talks about putting some new snow tires on his personal Jeep Wrangler for evaluation in Michigan winter.

