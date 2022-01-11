Mayo Clinic considering La Crosse campus expansion

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Mayo Clinic Health System is considering plans for a potential hospital bed tower replacement on its existing campus in La Crosse.

Plans call for a six story building, including patient rooms and a family birth center. which system leaders call a “bed tower replacement.”

Dr. Paul Mueller, regional vice president of Mayo Clinic Health System Southwest Wisconsin, said Tuesday that the hospital is in the planning phase and taking those potential plans to the city’s commercial design/multi-family review committee.

“While the bed tower expansion is not yet approved by Mayo Clinic leadership, we are seeking zoning review and approval of project plans from the City of La Crosse to be prepared to initiate construction should all necessary Mayo Clinic approvals be secured,” Mueller said in a statement.

There is no guarantee the project will move forward, he added.

“If approved, the modernized hospital building would be a significant addition to the La Crosse community and the Washburn neighborhood and is one component of a larger revitalization plan for the La Crosse campus that will include updated facilities, more green space and greater connectivity to our neighbors,” Mueller said.

You can see more about the proposed expansion 3 – MCHS LAX_Design Presentation .

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.