Grand Rapids, MI

List: MLK Day events in West Michigan to honor civil rights leader

By Madalyn Buursma
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — America will celebrate the birthday of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 17.

Events across West Michigan will honor the work and legacy of the civil rights leader. Find an event near you:

VIRTUAL

  • GVSU | Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Week | Jan. 16 through Jan. 22 | Details
  • Urban League of West Michigan | 22nd Annual MLK Corporate Breakfast | Jan. 17 at 9 a.m. | Details
  • Holland Public Schools, city of Holland | MLK Day Community Celebration | Jan. 17 at 12 p.m. | Details
  • GVSU, GRCC and Davenport | 36th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemoration | Jan. 17 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details
  • WMU Cooley Law School | Voter suppression and voter protections panel discussion | Jan. 18 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Details

BATTLE CREEK

  • Southwestern Michigan Urban League | MLK Celebration 2022: “We, Us, Our: 55 Shades of Black” | Jan. 17 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Details

BIG RAPIDS

  • Ferris State University | 36 th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration | Jan. 17 through Jan. 19 | Details

GRAND RAPIDS

  • We Are LIT, Grand Rapids African American Museum | Considering Spirituality as Praxis for Democracy | Jan. 15 at 2 p.m. | Details
  • World of Winter | Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Black History Walking Tour | Jan. 17 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details

HOLLAND

  • Holland Museum | MLK Day Celebration | Jan. 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Details
  • Holland Public Schools, city of Holland | MLK Day Community Celebration | Jan. 17 at 12 p.m. | Details

KALAMAZOO

  • Kalamazoo College Festival Playhouse | “The Conviction of Lady Lorraine” | Jan. 14 at 7:30 p.m., Jan. 15 at 7:30 p.m. | Details
  • City of Kalamazoo | Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service 2022, Laying of the Wreath Ceremony | Jan. 17 | Details
  • WMU | MLK Teach In | Jan. 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Details
  • City of Kalamazoo | Social Justice Youth Awards | Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. | Details

MUSKEGON

  • Muskegon Art Museum | MLK Day free community day | Jan. 17 | Details
  • Muskegon Community College | MLK Unity Breakfast | Rescheduled for June 10 | Details

To add your organization’s event to this list, send us an email at ReportIt@woodtv.com . Be sure to include a link.

BATTLE CREEK, MI
