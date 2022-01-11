ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police Speculate On Death of Bob Saget After Finding Him in Bed

By Chris Reed
92.9 THE LAKE
92.9 THE LAKE
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We still can't get over this. TMZ is reporting that police can now speculate on the death of Bob Saget after they reported on their findings in his hotel room. While it may take weeks for a toxicology report to...

929thelake.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Gossip

Bob Saget: Cause of Death Revealed

Earlier this week, comedy and television fans across the nation and world were stunned and saddened by the unexpected death of Bob Saget. The actor and standup was just 65 years old. He was not suffering from any known health conditions, nor was he grappling with any substance abuse issues...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Bob Saget's Autopsy Reveals New Details Into Actor's Unexpected Death

Orange and Osceola Counties' chief medical examiner Joshua Stephany has completed an autopsy on late comedian Bob Saget, who passed away unexpectedly on Sunday. While a cause of death is still considered to be weeks away, the report has revealed new details regarding his death. Saget's body was found lying...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Bob Saget Recently Revealed His COVID-19 Battle

Watch: Bob Saget Dead at 65: Remembering the Comedian. Less than a week before his death, Bob Saget opened up about previously testing positive for COVID-19. It's unclear when he had the disease, though it seems he was not battling it at the time of his death because he performed a comedy show in Florida the day prior. No cause of death has been given for the comedian, who passed away at age 65 in his hotel room in Orlando, Fla., on Jan. 9. Authorities said they found no signs of foul play or drug use.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Saget
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#American#Covid
Popculture

Bob Saget Autopsy Findings Give Insight Into Comedian's Sudden Death

Florida officials finished Bob Saget's autopsy, but there still remains questions about the comedian's sudden death on Sunday. The chief medical examiner for Orange and Osceola Counties confirmed there was no evidence of drug use or foul play at the hotel room where Saget was found. Saged died just hours after performing in Jacksonville, Florida. He was 65.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Bob Saget's Wife Kelly Rizzo Breaks Silence on His Death

Kelly Rizzo is paying tribute to her beloved husband, Bob Saget. Following the death of the Full House alum on Jan. 9, his wife shared a statement on the devastating loss. "My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything," she said in a statement to E! News on Jan. 10. "I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AOL Corp

Bob Saget autopsy completed as new details surrounding death are released

Bob Saget's cause of death remains unknown, but new details surrounding the sad incident emerged on Monday as an autopsy has been completed. "An autopsy was performed this morning on Robert Lane Saget. Mr. Saget is a 65-year-old male, who was found unresponsive in his hotel room. At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play," Orange and Osceola Counties chief medical examiner Joshua Stephany tells Yahoo Entertainment in a statement.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Bob Saget’s Autopsy Completed

Bob Saget died unexpectedly on Sunday, and now his autopsy has been completed. Joshua Stephany, the chief medical examiner of Orange and Osceola Counties, stated in a press release, "An autopsy was performed this morning on Robert Lane Saget. Mr. Saget is a 65-year-old male, who was found unresponsive in his hotel room. At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play.”
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Autopsy Indicates No Evidence Of Drugs Or Foul Play In Bob Saget Death, Florida Medical Examiner Confirms

The Florida chief medical examiner in charge of investigating the death of comedian Bob Saget said today that an autopsy performed this morning indicates no evidence of drug use or foul play. “An autopsy was performed this morning on Robert Lane Saget,” said Joshua Stephany, the chief medical examiner of Orange and Osceola Counties, in a statement. “Mr. Saget is a 65-year-old male, who was found unresponsive in his hotel room. “At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play,” the statement continues. “The cause and manner of death are pending further studies and investigation which may take...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC New York

Police: Bob Saget Found Dead Lying in Hotel Bed, No Trauma

Comedian and actor Bob Saget was found dead lying face up on his bed in a luxury hotel room in Florida with no signs of trauma, according to an sheriff's office report released Monday. There were no signs of foul play, and the room itself was in order, “with items...
ORLANDO, FL
Deadline

Watch: Bob Saget Reveals How Humor Helped Him Cope With Grief In ‘CBS Mornings’ Interview – Update

UPDATE, with video Comedian Bob Saget gave one of his final interviews to CBS News’ chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook last month, and the talk aired today on CBS Mornings. Watch the interview above. In the interview, which was taped Dec. 6, Saget speaks to LaPook about losing his sister in 1994 to scleroderma, a connective tissue disease. Saget explains how humor and performing helped him cope with the grief, saying, “It was a defense mechanism, and it truly helped me survive.” Saget, who starred in television’s Full House and hosted American’s Funniest Home Videos, died Jan. 9 in his room at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Florida (he had performed in nearby Ponte Vedra Beach the previous evening). Although a cause of death has not yet been determined, a Florida medical examiner has ruled out drugs or foul play. LaPook’s interview with Saget aired Friday, Jan. 14, on CBS Mornings. The morning show, co-hosted by Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson, airs weekdays at 7 a.m. on CBS.
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

Bob Saget was found in bed by hotel security after his family was unable to get a hold of him, incident report says

Actor and comedian Bob Saget, who died Sunday at the age of 65, was discovered in bed in his Orlando hotel room after his family said they had not heard from him, according to an incident report released Monday by the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The chief medical examiner said an autopsy was conducted Monday, but the cause of death has not yet been determined.
ORLANDO, FL
92.9 THE LAKE

92.9 THE LAKE

Lake Charles, LA
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
858K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy