NHL

Rask agrees to 1-year deal to return to Bruins goal

By JIMMY GOLEN, Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins on Tuesday signed Tuukka Rask for the rest of the season, bringing back the winningest goalie in franchise history after he recovered from offseason hip surgery. General manager Don Sweeney said Rask will back up Linus Ullmark for Wednesday night’s game against...

The Hockey Writers

3 Bruins Tradable Prospects for 2022 Trade Deadline

It has been nearly six weeks since it became public that Boston Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk and his agent have requested a trade. In reality, this is long overdue for both the player and the team. Multiple healthy scratches by coach Bruce Cassidy over the last two seasons and comments made to the media have finally rubbed the 25-year-old DeBrusk enough where he wants out.
Yardbarker

David Pastrnak notches his 11th career NHL hat trick

It might have been a slow start for Boston Bruins right winger David Pastrnak of Havirov, Czech Republic, but over the last week, he has been heating up. On Thursday, Pastrnak notched his 11th career National Hockey League hat trick as the Bruins defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2. In his last four games, Pastrnak now has seven goals and one assist for eight points.
bostonhockeynow.com

‘Electricity’ And ‘Buzz’ Around Boston Bruins For Tuukka Rask Return

BOSTON – It’s been a long time in the making but Boston Bruins netminder Tuukka Rask will make his first start this season on Thursday night at TD Garden after signing a one-year, $1 million deal this week. As a warm-up, Boston Bruins fans at TD Garden were chanting “We Want Tuukka!” during the third period of Wednesday night’s 5-1 blowout win over the Canadiens.
Boston Globe

With Tuukka Rask back, Bruins have an embarrassment of riches in goal

Tuukka Rask is back toeing the thin red line painted across the front of the Boston net, and that can mean only good things for the Bruins. In fact, based on their recent history, it should portend only better things, because the Bruins are now a sizzling 7-1-0 in their last eight games. They added to their recent success with Rask’s 25-save effort Thursday night at the Garden, a 3-2 win over the Flyers in his season debut.
NESN

Ex-Bruins Defensemen Steven Kampfer, David Warsofsky Named To Team USA

A trio of former Boston Bruins will represent Team USA at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. Defensemen Steven Kampfer, who played parts of five NHL seasons with the Boston Bruins, and David Warsofsky, who played for the team from 2013-2015, on Thursday were announced as members of Team USA. Forward Kenny Agostino, who currently is in the KHL, also is on the team.
wiproud.com

Blackhawks look to extend streak vs. Ducks

Winners of three straight following a six-game skid, the Chicago Blackhawks will aim to keep their hot streak going Saturday when they host the Anaheim Ducks to conclude a two-game homestand. The Blackhawks exhaled with a 3-2 overtime victory against Montreal on Thursday, waiting through a review after Philipp Kurashev...
Rangers aim to hand Flyers seventh straight loss

Despite the return of captain Claude Giroux and Ivan Provorov from the COVID-19 list, the result was the same for the Philadelphia Flyers: another loss. The Flyers did play well in stretches but ultimately fell 3-2 on the road against the Boston Bruins on Thursday. Philadelphia will now look to...
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Matt Grzelcyk, One Staffer In NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are not out of the woods when it comes to COVID-19 just yet, which is leaving the team’s defensive corps a little shorthanded. On Thursday, Boston placed defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and one team staff member in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Losing Grzelcyk leaves the Bruins without half of its top defensive paring, and Charlie McAvoy without his usual partner in crime. Fellow southpaw Mike Reilly could be bumped up to Boston’s top blue line pairing while Grzelcyk is out. The Bruins also recalled defenseman Jack Ahcan from Providence earlier in the day on Thursday. Boston hosts the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden on Thursday night. The Bruins have been on fire since returning from a two-week COVID-19 break in December. Since Jan. 1, Boston has won seven of its eight games and now sits at 20-11-2 on the season.
WNCT

Necas produces on birthday as Hurricanes beat Canucks 4-1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Necas had a goal and an assist on his 23rd birthday and the Carolina Hurricanes stopped a two-game skid by beating the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 on Saturday. Vincent Trocheck also had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes, who regained their scoring touch after being shut out for the […]
