The men’s soccer team could not keep up with a talented Lufkin squad, losing 4-1 in their second day of the Lobo Invitational on Friday, Jan. 14. Coach Alexi Upton’s squad kept up with the Panthers through the first half, tied 1-1, but the second half Lufkin put the tourney match on ice.

LUFKIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO