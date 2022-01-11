ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

This year’s Oscars show will go on, with a host

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (Reuters) – The Academy Awards will have a host for the first time since 2018 and return to their longtime home at the Dolby Theatre, broadcaster ABC said on Tuesday. While other awards shows have been postponed because of a surge in COVID-19 cases, Walt Disney...

