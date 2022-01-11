ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

You Can Now Take 8 Home COVID Tests per Month Paid for by Health Insurance

By Carolyn L. Todd
 4 days ago
The Biden administration just announced a new policy that could help increase the affordability of home COVID-19 tests for the millions of Americans on private health insurance. Beginning on January 15, private health insurance plans will be required to pay for eight at-home COVID-19 tests per person, per month....

