Madonna recently hit the Swiss slopes as part of a special family trip, and lucky for us, we got a rare glimpse of all six of her kids in the process.. The 63-year-old "Like a Virgin" singer shared an Instagram post, featuring several pics of her wintry getaway in Saanen, Switzerland. We see several close-ups of the pop star and her boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams, but it's the group photo, which includes her entire family, that's getting everyone's attention. Madonna captioned the post, "Farewell Gstaad……….We will never forget your Mountains or your Moonshine!"

