Dr. Jillian Horton on the pandemic and stress among health care workers.

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The combination of COVID-19 cases surging and health care workers themselves getting sick is overwhelming staff and hospitals around Los Angeles County. (CBSLA) “We’re running out of humans. We’re running out of humans to take care of other humans,” Nerissa Black, a registered nurse at Henry Mayo Hospital, said. Ambulances are being diverted and some facilities are cancelling elective surgeries to redeploy nurses and doctors in other areas. LA County has reportedly ID’d the 20 emergency rooms hit the hardest and sent county workers to help offload ambulances. “It’s a war, right? We’re fighting on the front lines. That’s where it came...

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO