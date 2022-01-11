ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Dr. Jillian Horton on the pandemic and stress among health care workers.

foxla.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Jillian Horton is a Internist and author of the best...

www.foxla.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

California went from mandating vaccines to forcing COVID-positive health care employees to work

The California Department of Public Health issued new guidance allowing hospitals and health networks to force COVID-postive healthcare workers to continue working if they are asymptomatic. "The department is providing temporary flexibility to help hospitals and emergency services providers respond to an unprecedented surge and staffing shortages. Hospitals have to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNET

The pandemic changed health care, and there's no going back

This story is part of The Year Ahead, CNET's look at how the world will continue to evolve starting in 2022 and beyond. If the pandemic has taught us one thing, it's how to take our health into our own hands. We've become our own triage nurse, analyzing a sore...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTUL

Green Country health care workers swamped with COVID

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The windows of PediStat are decorated in a lighthearted and festive mood, but inside, COVID is painting a different picture. "We have had an unprecedented volume of patients trying to get seen every day," said Dr. Ethan Warlick. Lately, he says, they've literally had a...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare Workers#Stress#Pandemic#Front Line
GovExec.com

Union Calls on OSHA to Restore COVID Safety Standards for Health Care Workers

The nation’s largest federal employee union urged the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to reconsider its decision to rescind part of its temporary COVID-19 workplace safety standards for health care workers, although the agency said that move was required by law. Last week, OSHA announced that it was partially...
LABOR ISSUES
klkntv.com

Health care workers are continuing to work with COVID

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Many hospitals around the country are choosing to let staff with COVID continue to work if they have mild to no symptoms. As the omicron variant surges nationwide, case numbers are hitting record highs. Lancaster County saw 702 cases on Saturday, and the U.S. obliterated the global record yesterday with 1.4 million positive tests, according to the New York Times. Hospitals are being flooded with patients, but are short staffed as many workers are out with COVID.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
insideedition.com

Health Care Workers Are Sounding the Alarm on TikTok About Having to Work With COVID-19

Another 781,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, with hospitalizations up 80%. And with so many people getting the virus, staffing for all businesses has become a challenge. In some hospitals, it’s gotten so bad that nurses who still have active COVID-19 are being asked to care for patients.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS LA

Health Care Workers And Hospitals Still Scrambling With Omicron Surge

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The combination of COVID-19 cases surging and health care workers themselves getting sick is overwhelming staff and hospitals around Los Angeles County. (CBSLA) “We’re running out of humans. We’re running out of humans to take care of other humans,” Nerissa Black, a registered nurse at Henry Mayo Hospital, said. Ambulances are being diverted and some facilities are cancelling elective surgeries to redeploy nurses and doctors in other areas. LA County has reportedly ID’d the 20 emergency rooms hit the hardest and sent county workers to help offload ambulances. “It’s a war, right? We’re fighting on the front lines. That’s where it came...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
FOX 61

COVID surge stressing Connecticut health care providers to the max

HARTFORD, Conn — This omicron surge is stressing Connecticut’s health care system to the max. Some hospitals are short on beds and all of them are short on staff. FOX61 asked healthcare workers, what can we do to help them? They all said the same thing. Get vaccinated, get boosted, and if you get COVID, don’t run to the hospital if you can manage your symptoms at home.
HARTFORD, CT
yale.edu

Stress on the Front Lines: Comparing Resilience in Female and Male Health Care Providers

After experiencing a major stressor, women are more likely than men to report signs of anxiety or other symptoms of distress. This has led some to conclude that women may be less psychologically resilient than men. However, as shown by Women’s Health Research at Yale investigators studying stress in health care providers on the front lines of COVID-19, gender differences in reported distress were not found when the presence of preexisting or concurrent stressors were taken into account.
PUBLIC HEALTH
gwu.edu

GW Launches Project to Combat Burnout among Health Care Workers

George Washington University’s Fitzhugh Mullan Institute for Health Workforce Equity at the Milken Institute School of Public Health was awarded a $6 million grant by the Health Resources and Services Administration to help health institutions combat burnout among health care and public safety workers—the largest investment to date in addressing the mounting crisis.
HEALTH SERVICES
ledger.news

Letter to the Editor: Gratitude for health care workers

I make a big effort to keep my letters to the editor short and to the point in one sentence, which I find trying although I must digress with partial quotes from an article in this week. “Health care workers at a breaking point … workers watching families sob on...
SUTTER CREEK, CA
Dearborn Press & Guide

Dingell calls for permanent protections for health care workers

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-12th District) released the following statement calling for OSHA to issue a permanent health care standard to protect health care workers amidst the ongoing pandemic:. “In Michigan and across the country, our nurses and healthcare workers continue to be stretched too thin with little protection or...
MICHIGAN STATE
easyreadernews.com

Another winter surge as COVID cases spike, schools fight to stay open ,and health care workers face exhaustion. But Omicron could end the pandemic

Only months ago normalcy appeared to have arrived. The summer surge had passed. Vaccination rates soared. COVID-19 cases in each of the Beach Cities slowed to a trickle. Schools fully reopened, public meetings resumed in person, and large gatherings once again took place over the holiday season. The pandemic had receded.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
Ironton Tribune

Dr. K.L. Allen: Sustainable solutions to the health care workforce crisis

Ohio is hitting new record highs for Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations. The arrival of the omicron variant and the unfortunate continued resistance to vaccination by some is fueling this new surge and our hospitals are once again stretched to the breaking point. Particularly acute is the impact on our healthcare...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy