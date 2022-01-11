Dr. Jillian Horton on the pandemic and stress among health care workers.

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Many hospitals around the country are choosing to let staff with COVID continue to work if they have mild to no symptoms. As the omicron variant surges nationwide, case numbers are hitting record highs. Lancaster County saw 702 cases on Saturday, and the U.S. obliterated the global record yesterday with 1.4 million positive tests, according to the New York Times. Hospitals are being flooded with patients, but are short staffed as many workers are out with COVID.
