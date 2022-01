The blood shortage in New Jersey and across the nation is bordering on a crisis. Vitalant, a national nonprofit that provides blood to 21 hospitals in New Jersey and New York, is pleading for blood donations amid what it describes as a “historic two-year low” supply. It warns that the shortage could endanger the health of people who need transfusions for emergencies and routine but necessary procedures.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO