Video Games

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection is Coming to Nintendo Switch

By Matthew Cook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAssassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection has been announced for the Nintendo Switch. The collection of games that all take place during the renaissance with fan-favorite protagonist Ezio Auditore da Firenze was first released in November 2016. The collection originally came out on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Ubisoft released a trailer...

The Independent

Xbox series X stock - live: Where is Microsoft’s console available to buy today?

UPDATE: The Xbox series X is now sold out at eBuyer, but is still available at Asda and Smyths Toys via Xbox All Access. Read on for more information.We’re almost half-way through January 2022 and the Xbox series X – launched over a year ago in November 2020 – is still difficult to buy in the UK whether you’re searching online or in-store. Supply problems and a worldwide semiconductor shortage sparked by the pandemic have caused the production of Microsoft’s games console to slow to a crawl.But if you’re trying to track down an Xbox series X today, don’t fret, because the IndyBest team...
VIDEO GAMES
Pocket-lint.com

Ubisoft+ is coming to Xbox - all you can eat Assassin's Creed, Far Cry and more

(Pocket-lint) - Ubisoft is bringing its all-you-can-eat game subscription service to Xbox consoles. Already available on PC and Google Stadia, Ubisoft+ offers more than 100 games from the publisher's library - both archive and new - for a single monthly fee. It's similar to EA Play, although there is no confirmation on whether it will be included in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate as yet.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

New Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Patch Incoming With Fix For Yule Festival

As with most games nowadays, Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has seen its fair share of content updates as well as patches, growing an already substantial game into something even bigger. While it is always fun to have more to do in the game, sometimes, things can get broken for all sorts of reasons. A new patch arriving tomorrow on January 5 will be fixing issues with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla latest Yule Festival event, so players can enjoy the merry-making without problems.
VIDEO GAMES
#Xbox One#The Ezio Collection#The Nintendo Switch#Dlc#Hud
Survival Horror ‘Syndrome’ Coming Soon to Nintendo Switch

Developer Camel 101 and publisher WhisperGames are bringing their atmospheric horror game Syndrome to the Nintendo crowd. With official publishing by RedDeerGames, Syndrome will be the next mature title to appear on the Nintendo Switch. The title’s announcement also comes with a new announcement trailer that showcases just about everything you’d expect from Syndrome gameplay.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

‘Murderer’s Creed: The Ezio Assortment’ heads to Nintendo Swap on February seventeenth

Murderer’s Creed: The Ezio Assortment will make its solution to Nintendo Swap on Feburary seventeenth, Ubisoft introduced on Tuesday. First introduced for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in , the compilation bundles collectively Murderer’s Creed 2, Brotherhood and Revelations. They’re the three video games that make up the Ezio Auditore saga. It additionally comes with two brief movies, Murderer’s Creed: Lineage and Embers. The latter serves because the conclusion to Ezio’s story. Ubisoft will promote all the bundle for $40.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Assassin's Creed veteran Russell Lees dies

Russell Lees, a video games industry veteran with a long career at Ubisoft, has passed away. Word of Lees' death was shared on Twitter last night by Assassin's Creed narrative director Darby McDevitt, who led tributes to his colleague. At Ubisoft Montreal, Lees wrote several story arcs for Assassin's Creed...
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Yuletide event is here with new update

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla‘s Yuletide event was originally scheduled to start in mid-December of last year and last until the end of December. Unfortunately, for all the fans of Ubisoft’s open-world Viking adventure, a bug stopped that from happening. Thankfully, though, the latest update for the game also fixed the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Yuletide bug.
VIDEO GAMES
Halo Infinite Big Team Battle Fix Coming Soon With AntiCheat In February

343 officially launched Halo Infinite just over a month ago, and players have doubled that time in multiplayer. With players completing the battle pass and finishing weekly challenges quickly, people are starting to wonder what’s next. Despite new modes and gameplay elements, most fans are concerned with the state of the games networking in general. Basic tools Halo Infinite should have like anti-cheat and rejoin in progress are yet to come. In addition, Halo Infinite’s big team battle game mode has been plagued by a particularly nasty bug. While the bug usually presents itself in larger parties, the issue appears for all who try to connect. Appearing since the December launch for more than a month now, 343 Industries has finally given some word on when we can expect a fix. In a new blog post on the Halo waypoint forums, Ske7ch updated the community on 343’s priorities and when to expect these new implementations.
RETAIL
thenerdstash.com

Halo Infinite: How to Use the Threat Sensor

There are a total of five pieces of equipment that can be found and used during your journey across the Zeta Halo in Halo Infinite, with the Threat Sensor being the best to help with gathering intel on your surroundings. This item emits a pulse that will both show enemies on your motion tracker in the bottom left corner as well as outline the enemies in red, allowing you to see them through walls for eight seconds. It is important to know how to use this equipment, so I’m here to explain how. This guide will show how to use the Threat Sensor in Halo Infinite.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Dying Light 2 Requires 500+ Hours Playtime For 100% Completion

If you belong to the 100% completion type of players, then you need to free your schedule for Dying Light 2. Game’s official Twitter account announced in a tweet that players would need more than 500 hours of playtime to complete Dying Light 2 100%. This means experiencing every ending, finding everything necessary in the game, and discovering every location.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl: How to Evolve Zubat

Zubat is a Poison and Flying-type Pokemon first introduced in Generation I in Pokemon Red and Blue. It evolves into Golbat, which then evolves into Crobat. Each evolution has different requirements that you must meet. By the end of this guide, you will learn how to evolve Zubat in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

New Kirby and the Forgotten Land Trailer Showcases Abilities & Co-Op

Nintendo’s YoutTube channel recently dropped a brand new Kirby and the Forgotten Land trailer to show off more information regarding the game. The trailer, what about a minute and a half long, gave an overview of several features of the upcoming Switch title, including gameplay elements like the return of the Copy Ability, a more direct showcase of what the gameplay will look like, the inclusion of the co-op feature, and more. The trailer also revealed that the game Kirby and the Forgotten Land will have a release date of March 25, 2022, with pre-orders available now.
VIDEO GAMES

