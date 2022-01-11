Corporate titans among top companies for remote work in 2022

Waters Corporation is performing well right now after a few difficult years for revenue and that trend is likely to continue for the foreseeable future. In the modern era, it is necessary for companies of all sizes and types, particularly those dedicated to the sciences, to have accurate measurements. This is true they are measuring the constituent components of chemicals or other materials, the analysis of unknown compounds, or even things related to temperature. One company that provides the technologies and service is dedicated to meeting this need is Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Though revenue has experienced a slight pullback in recent years, the company continues to generate attractive cash flow. That picture of strong cash flow is looking to continue through the current fiscal year as well. Ultimately, I suspect the company will soon return to growth and will create value for its investors down the road. But this does not mean that it makes for an attractive opportunity at this time. Though priced at levels that would be considered comparable to other firms, the company's overall share price looks lofty on an absolute basis. At best, I believe that shares are fairly valued at this time and might even be slightly overvalued in some respects.

MARKETS ・ 13 DAYS AGO